Delcath Systems to Host First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on May 10, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Event Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Participant Access Code: 633971

International: 973-528-0016 Participant Access Code: 633971

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/45401

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

