Noitom's 5G Location-Based Extended Realities Team Wins IBC 'Accelerator Project of the Year Award'

MIAMI, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Noitom, the world's leading motion capture hardware solution provider for VFX, animation and gaming industries, as a member of the 5G Location-Based Extended Realities team, won the IBC 2021 Accelerator Project of the Year Award. The Accelerator Programme aims to solve challenges facing broadcast professionals. Over the course of four months, content and technology companies worked together to overcome these challenges by developing viable applications that are showcased and presented at the annual IBC Show.

The 5G LBXR Project was championed by Telenet/Liberty Global, Park Playground, Hado, Digital Domain, Twickenham Film Studios, Vodafone and ESL/Weavr with vendor Participants Huawei, Net Insight, Noitom, ProMod Esports and QuarkXR.

The 5G LBXR team worked to empower the location-based entertainment experience within Esports, AR, VR and live animated avatars by pairing Noitom's full-body real-time character animation capabilities and advanced facial capture with 5G's fast-speed connectivity and cloud computing. Noitom's Perception Neuron Studio motion capture systems were used to track the players' movements in real-time from remote locations as well as for the digital host of the show.

The project successfully developed the world's first physical esports experience with remote gameplay between two locations, Twickenham Studios and the Vodafone Business Lounge at Coventry Building Society Arena. A second workstream focused on Nanoclash, the title VR IP at the Park Playground, and demonstrated a 5G via multi-player, multi-location between Belgium and Vodafone's 5G Hub in The Netherlands.

"Participating in the IBC Accelerator gave us the opportunity to tackle challenges faced by the industry with like-minded partners head-on, it was a rare opportunity to bring a diverse group of people together and push content and technology forward, especially in such a short period of time," said Roch Nakajima, President of Noitom. "We've laid the groundwork for what we expect to be the standard in broadcasting in the next few years."

Launched in 2019, the IBC Accelerator Programme empowers companies from across the content and technology industries to identify business and technology challenges and solve them openly and collaboratively. For 2022, Noitom has challenged themselves once again by joining the 5G in Live XR Events, Remote Rural Production project team. IBC 2022 is scheduled for Sept. 9-12, 2022, in Amsterdam.

About Noitom International, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom's team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom's current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and the newest product, NoitomVPS, which expands the technologies' capabilities through deeper integration with the latest rendering engines. Noitom is located in Beijing with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, http://www.noitom.com.

About IBC

The International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) is the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show. Six leading international bodies are the owners behind IBC, representing both exhibitors and visitors. Last year, IBC attracted more than 56,000 attendees from 150 countries around the world, exhibiting more than 1,700 of the world's key technology suppliers and showcasing a debate-leading conference. IBC365 is an online community platform providing business knowledge for the global media, entertainment & technology industry. The result of extensive independent research, IBC365 was born of the desire for more IBC-generated industry insight outside of the IBC Show, connecting the community of 1,700+ exhibitors and 57,000+ visitors and delivering year-round access to the wealth of knowledge held by IBC's wide range of industry experts. For more information, please visit, https://www.ibc.org/ibcshowcase.

