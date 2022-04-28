Fluent Appoints Melanie Murphy as Chief Analytics Officer

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced the appointment of Melanie Murphy in the newly created role of Chief Analytics Officer.



Ms. Murphy’s role comes as Fluent continues to leverage the company’s first-party data asset with an expanding commitment to its analytics capabilities to accelerate competitive advantages with the company’s evolving technology platform. Fluent’s platform derives insights to enable its performance-based marketplace to effectively connect consumers to world-class brands and drive valuable business outcomes.

“Melanie has been instrumental in the architecture and build-out of our data and machine learning capabilities, and we are committed to leveraging these insights across our business units,” said Don Patrick, Fluent CEO. “Her leadership has increased our ability to drive meaningful consumer engagement while improving marketing performance and ROI for our brands. Equally important, Melanie’s impact on Fluent’s leadership culture has been immeasurable in supporting our continued growth as a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions.”

Since joining the company in 2019, Ms. Murphy has specialized in enabling marketing performance through data and analytical applications, while creating a center of excellence for the Analytics division comprised of Data Science, Business Analytics, and Data Engineering. With over 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams, she drove ideation of machine learning at Bed Bath & Beyond and Experian Marketing Services, prior to joining Fluent as Vice President, Analytics.

Ms. Murphy is also an Executive Co-Chair on Fluent’s Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) team, and the company’s Women Leaders Employee Resource Group. Both organizations are committed to creating equity for all employees, as well as focusing on individual and professional development – two areas she is passionate about. Ms. Murphy holds advanced degrees in Statistics and Applied Mathematics from Montclair State University.

