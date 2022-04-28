Beyond Identity Study Highlights Who’s Streaming But Not Paying: 84% of People Mooch Off Someone Else’s Netflix Account

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study from invisible, unphishable multi-factor authentication (MFA) provider Beyond Identity set out to uncover how many people are swapping or sharing their streaming logins and how difficult it is to kick people off once account holders no longer wish to share.



Surveying more than 1,000 Americans, Beyond Identity discovered that every streaming service had, on average, at least two “moochers” – individuals who use an account without paying. Netflix was the most popular platform for people to share passwords, while collectively, all streaming platforms saw a potential loss of $672 per moocher per year.

According to respondents, when it was time to break up with moochers, nearly one in four account owners just changed the account password and hoped no one would reach out. However, 30% of moochers were undeterred and asked account holders to reshare their new credentials. Further, many account owners discovered their login information was shared without their knowledge, despite 48% of moochers living with the account holder. Aside from disrupting viewing preferences, this also puts personal information at risk of being stolen – especially when that password is used for other logins.

But the risky behavior didn’t stop there. More than one in 10 account owners admitted to using the same password for their streaming subscriptions and their bank accounts, and 36% used the same password for their personal email accounts. Although using the same password across multiple accounts can allow the user to easily remember all of their logins, it’s one of the riskiest behaviors when it comes to online security – particularly when account holders don’t know who’s sharing their passwords with others.

To read Beyond Identity’s full findings, please visit the survey.

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is fundamentally changing how the world logs in with a groundbreaking invisible, unphishable MFA platform that provides the most secure and frictionless authentication on the planet. We stop ransomware and account takeover attacks in their tracks and dramatically improve the user experience. Beyond Identity’s state-of-the-art platform eliminates passwords and other phishable factors, enabling organizations to confidently validate users’ identities. The solution ensures users log in from authorized devices, and that every device meets the security policy requirements during login and continuously after that. Our revolutionary approach empowers zero trust by cryptographically binding the user’s identity to their devices and analyzing hundreds of risk signals on an ongoing basis. The company’s advanced risk policy engine enables organizations to implement foundationally secure authentication and utilize risk signals for protection, rather than just for detection and response. For more information on why Unqork, Snowflake, and Roblox use Beyond Identity, please visit www.beyondidentity.com.

