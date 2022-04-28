Top HR Tech for Construction Announces New Association Memberships and Partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A long-standing Capstone Supporter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Arcoro has recently joined the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Tech Marketplace, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and gained membership in the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), and the Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA). As part of these relationships, Arcoro works with partner associations by supporting and participating in educational events such as conferences and webinars.

Chad Mathias, VP of Strategic Alliances at Arcoro, believes that partnerships with trade associations offer Arcoro a deeper opportunity to align with the industry, share knowledge and insights, and continue to learn about what matters to companies and workers. This will help Arcoro continue to offer essential workforce solutions that help address challenges like a shrinking pool of skilled talent.

"All of our Association partners are committed to serving the needs of the U.S. construction industry and Arcoro mirrors that commitment," says Mathias. "We are excited to reach out to the construction industry in lockstep with our Association partners and offer new strategies to help our shared industry hire, manage and grow the workers they need to deliver exceptional value."

Associations like NECA and ABC Tech Marketplace agreed that partnering with Arcoro will enable them to provide their members with unique opportunities.

"At NECA, a key value we provide is connecting our members with the products and services that are leading our industry," said NECA CEO David Long. "We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity it brings to keep our contractors on the cutting edge of industry best practices and growth."

"ABC is pleased to add Arcoro to our Tech Marketplace," said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of technology and innovation. "Arcoro's technology platform provides many of our ABC members with support for their workforce management needs."

