Former CIT Executive Matt Galligan Joins BaseCap as a Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BaseCap, a cutting-edge technology solutions provider, announced today that Matt Galligan will serve as a strategic advisor to help expand its business in the mortgage and financial services industry. He has been a financial services executive for over 40 years, in such segments as real estate finance, investment banking and private wealth management. Galligan also has expertise in a wide range of areas, including business development, sales management, portfolio management, new product development, and cultural transformation. He has built successful real estate finance operations for start-ups and has led existing businesses to superior performance and growth. He is currently the Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association's Commercial Real Estate/Multifamily Finance Board of Governors. Galligan is also a Senior Advisor to Keller Augusta, a real estate specialty executive search firm. Galligan served as Vice Chairman of Real Estate Finance at CIT Group.

"The value of accurate business data is more critical than ever. It directly affects a business' direction, operations, monetization and strategy," states Steven Smith, CEO of BaseCap. "To have Matt Galligan join us at this important growth stage of BaseCap, I look forward to his expertise from the wealth of experience that Matt brings. Like many CEOs, it's having the right leadership to drive a business to success."

Matt Galligan is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and NYU's Stern of Business. Matt resides with his wife in Scituate, Mass., and New York City. He has two sons, both of whom work in the real estate industry.

About BaseCap

BaseCap is a cutting-edge technology solutions provider with its disruptive proprietary software platform that can help optimize business effectiveness in this data-driven world. Its mission is to help organizations make better business decisions by improving the accuracy and the quality of the information they rely on to achieve success and strong competitiveness. BaseCap's Platform is deployed internationally via Microsoft's Azure Marketplace as the only preferred Data Quality solution in the Microsoft FSI cloud. Corporate headquarters are located at 222 Broadway, FL 19, New York, NY 10038. Visit us at www.basecapanalytics.com for more information.

