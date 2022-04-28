HTC VIVE Launches New Cross-Device Service - VIVE Connect

BERKELEY, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTC VIVE, the leading virtual reality (VR) platform and metaverse ecosystem, unveils its cross-platform service VIVE Connect today, providing users new ways to explore and socialize in the metaverse with their preferred VR headsets.

Expanding the Viverse

Since establishing a place in the metaverse with Viverse, HTC VIVE is looking to further enhance its users' experience while exploring the virtual world. VIVE Connect is a new innovative cross-platform portal that allows users to create and traverse across various virtual worlds.

Socializing in Viverse

More than just entertainment, VIVE Connect is also aiming to create the best possible social network experience in Viverse, with interactive events such as the NFT pods rewards program and potential collaborations with trending NFTs.

Upgraded NFT Galleries

Best paired with VIVE Connect, NFT pods allow artists and collectors to arrange and present their NFTs in an immersive experience. These metaverse gallery capsules let you alter, enhance, and display your NFTs and digital assets in VR. NFT artists and collectors are also looking forward to the new dimensions VIVE Connect could add to their collections.

Entering the Virtual World

Since the start of the new year, it is clear that VR has now gone mainstream, and entering the Metaverse for most people is only a matter of time. With the newly launched VIVE Connect, users can now unlock the full potential of VR entertainment and indulge themselves in the virtual worlds without any limitations.

To learn more about VIVE Connect, visit the product website here: https://connect-event.vive.com/

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural art-based blockchain initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

