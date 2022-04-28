Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Self-Service Business Intelligence and Guided Analytics Market Studies

NASHUA, N.H., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 7th annual report examines end user deployment and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI), which builds upon collaborative business intelligence, user governance, and Guided Analytics® to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.



According to the 2022 report, end-user self-service ranks 7th out of 51 technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence. Sixty-two percent of respondents say self-service BI is critical or very important in their organizations.

A key part of self-service, collaborative BI is at a plateau of high and sustained interested. Likewise, governance of content creation and sharing is also a very important topic driving BI usage to more users across various functions and industries.

The company also published the 2nd edition of its Guided Analytics® Market Study. Guided Analytics improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information, and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

Guided Analytics is viewed as important to 74 % of users across all functions, industry, and geography, with interest and importance increasing from 2021. Importance increases with organization size in 2022, with Guided Analytics capabilities most leveraged in bigger, more distributed organizations.

“Both self-service BI and Guided Analytics are increasingly being used by organizations to leverage information resources and internal expertise to drive improved decision-making in a governed fashion,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

