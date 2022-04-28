Zurich North America Selects Yellowbrick’s Cloud Data Warehouse Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, the leader in Distributed Data Cloud architecture for data warehousing, today announced that Zurich North America (Zurich), one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services, selected Yellowbrick to replace its legacy on-premise data warehouse with a robust cloud-based architecture. Yellowbrick has enabled Zurich to decrease the time to produce business-critical, end-of-month reports by 55%. Zurich was also able to accelerate SAS processes from hours to minutes.



“In choosing a cloud data warehouse provider, we were focused on two main things: price for performance and ease of migration. Yellowbrick met our needs in both key areas and has begun to establish a strong relationship with us,” said Denise Birdsell, Head of IT Data Management at Zurich at Zurich North America. “We run complex workloads that require Postgres compatibility, seamless integrations with Informatica, and hybrid cloud flexibility. Our choice to move forward with Yellowbrick benefits our large-scale, end-of-month reporting needs and allows us to update our risk models and reporting environment faster than ever before.”

Zurich offers property, casualty, and life insurance products and services. Its customers range from individuals to small, mid-sized, and multinational companies. The company sought a solution that could synthesize its massive quantity of multinational datasets for day-to-day use and company-wide reporting. Yellowbrick set itself apart by running complex test queries on an 80TB dataset, with 100+ concurrent reports executing simultaneously. Yellowbrick outpaced Zurich’s current solution, delivering results in seconds as opposed to days.

“As a leading insurance provider, Zurich’s key focus areas include optimizing monthly reporting and claims-handling processes and protecting against the next risk. Yellowbrick’s elastic data warehouse helps Zurich gain critical business insight from their data including validating insurance pricing and evaluating data on policies sold and claims made,” said Neil Carson, CEO and Co-founder at Yellowbrick. “With our low acquisition and operating costs combined with high performance, we are fundamentally changing the economics of enterprise data warehousing. We look forward to seeing continued results and evolving with Zurich’s business.”

About Zurich

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer serving more than 55 million customers – both people and businesses – in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience. Reflecting its purpose "to create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is one of the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil. The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com and www.zurichna.com.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick is a modern Data Warehouse that enables large-scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across all cloud and on premises instances in a single management plane.



Yellowbrick powers the most resource-efficient, high-performing, large-scale data warehouses. Enabling complex queries on live data at petabyte scale, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

