Our Happy Company Secures $7.5 Million Seed Round, Led by Infinity Ventures Crypto and Animoca Brands

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Happy Company has raised $7.5 million in a seed round led by Infinity Ventures Crypto and Animoca Brands . The new funding will be used to continue growing and developing the company’s social NFT platform, OurSong , which launched globally earlier this year.



Our Happy Company was founded by veteran entrepreneurs from the streaming and entertainment industries, including renowned musician and producer John Legend; founder of KKBOX, Chris Lin; and founder of Twitch, Kevin Lin. The company’s flagship product, OurSong, is a mobile NFT platform designed to give creators, including musicians and artists, a more equitable way to generate digital creations, monetize their work, and build communities around them.

“We’re focused on democratizing NFTs for the masses. This round of financing validates our approach and the success we’ve had in such a short time,” said Chris Lin, co-founder and CEO of Our Happy Company. “Since OurSong launched earlier this year, we’ve seen a community quickly grow on the platform as creators harness this technology to engage with their fans in new and unique ways. Together with our partners and investors, we’ll be able to supercharge this growth.”

In addition to Infinity Ventures Crypto and Animoca Brands, the seed round also included participation from Cherubic Ventures, Circle Ventures, FBG Capital, Highstreet, HTC, Jump Trading, and North Island Ventures. The new financing positions Our Happy Company for further global expansion and enhancements to OurSong, including the rollout of new features for creators to add experiences to their NFT projects that blend the physical and digital worlds.

“Over the past two decades, Chris pioneered new ways to transform the entertainment business, from music streaming services to event ticketing platforms and micro-music labels,” said Akio Tanaka, Partner at Infinity Ventures Crypto. “He and his team have forever transformed the landscape of the entertainment business in North Asia. He has a proven track record, and we believe he is in the perfect position to democratize the creation of NFTs.”

While many platforms require complicated and costly processes for NFT creation and ownership, OurSong offers an easy-to-use mobile experience that makes NFT ownership, and the social and digital benefits that come with it, as simple as a few clicks on a phone. On OurSong, creators can attach content and privileges to each NFT, including access to music, chatrooms, augmented reality experiences, and more.

“Our goal at Animoca Brands is to seek out and support the companies that are building the open metaverse,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands. “One of the fundamental requirements of the open metaverse is that it must provide a more equitable system for creators. That’s why we are proud to support Our Happy Company and its mission to elevate artists, musicians, and all creators to greater levels of individual success."

About Our Happy Company

Founded by veteran serial entrepreneurs from the streaming and entertainment industry, Our Happy Company is building blockchain technology for the creator economy. The company’s first mobile application, OurSong, is a consumer social NFT platform that allows users to easily discover, create, and trade NFTs while building social followings and digital communities. The founding team is based in Singapore, Taipei, and Los Angeles.

