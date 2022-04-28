Break the Love Partners With Wilson Sporting Goods to Give the Gift of Game to Tennis Players in NYC With Online Permits System

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Break the Love, the next-gen social sports platform, announced its latest partnership initiative with Wilson Sporting Goods to digitize, streamline and subsidize the current permit system in NYC and allow tennis players to book permits directly on the Break the Love platform.

This initiative will open data to unlock access to public tennis and recreational spaces for new and seasoned players of all ages. It will help avoid court overcrowding, increase use of underutilized spaces, and provide greater price transparency.

By bringing this permit booking system to public spaces, starting with NYC, Break the Love is making the sport of tennis more accessible than ever before. Through this program, permits for youth players which are typically $10 will be free, and permits for adult players will be partially subsidized by Wilson and Break the Love. For the first time ever, players will be able to easily access, apply and save on the cost of their permit online.

"Currently, you need a permit to play tennis in NYC and this costs on average around one hundred dollars for adults. The system for getting a permit can be confusing and create barriers to entry for everyone from experienced players to those trying to get into the game," said Trisha Goyal, Co-Founder of Break the Love. "By partnering with Wilson, we are able to 'give the gift of game' providing access for more people to get outdoors and play this sport."

In addition, Break the Love provides players who sign up with a how-to guide which includes information on reserving permitted court time, the ability to connect with other players on the platform, as well as access to their various interest and level-based community groups.

This initiative marks the first step towards digitizing the public park tennis system, not only in NYC, but nationwide. The goal is to create easy access for all, greater price transparency and ease of booking so that everyone who wants to play can play. It allows players to stay active and healthy without the complicated paperwork of traditional government parks and recreation systems.

Free permits - youth up to age 18 - and $10 discounts off adult permits will be available through Nov. 1, 2022, which will be pivotal in getting the next generation of youth involved in tennis.

"At Wilson, we've already built an incredibly engaged and expansive tennis community, but our goal is to get even more people playing and loving the game," said Gordon Devin, President and General Manager, Wilson Brand. "By making courts accessible and affordable, we can reach a whole new category of future tennis enthusiasts. We truly hope this initiative brings more families and youth players to the courts of New York City this summer."

Break the Love's mission is to empower everyday athletes to access sport through technology like this permit system, tennis education, and safety features particularly for women, girls, and minorities in these public play spaces. Through player club drops and anti-bullying initiatives, Break the Love hopes to make tennis a sport accessible by all. With the success of this program in NYC, Break the Love plans to expand similar initiatives to other cities.

To learn more visit www.breakthelove.com or follow them on social media @breakthelove. To sign up for a permit, visit www.breakthelove.com/nyc-tennis-permits.

About Break the Love

Break the Love was founded in 2019 and has since grown into one of the most comprehensive online resources and communities for discovering and booking group-based tennis & racquet sport activities to learn, train, or compete. Break the Love is powered by passionate organizers, pros, and athletes. Visit www.breakthelove.com.

About Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

