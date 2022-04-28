Wellframe Addresses the Caregiver Crises Through an Expanded Program Aimed to Assist 250,000 Members by 2025

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellframe , the digital health platform enabling health plans to deliver 21st-century member experiences, announced today the initial rollout of its caregiver program that aims to alleviate the pain points facing America’s caregivers from all walks of life by making health plan resources more personalized and accessible.



1 in 4 U.S. adults is now a caregiver , managing the care of another person - whether an aging parent, an ill child or a partner living with a chronic condition. With its new program, Wellframe is committed to meeting the needs of 250,000 of those caregivers in the next three years. Health plans have a structural advantage in the healthcare industry with access to over 179M ( 92% ) Americans with health insurance and can help caregivers navigate the healthcare knowledge gap, providing cost transparency and helping to alleviate feelings of isolation and desperation. As a newly acquired entity of HealthEdge , Wellframe is uniquely positioned to help drive fundamental changes to health plans’ partnership with caregivers by creating a streamlined source of truth that arms them with information and personalized support.

As part of the initial roll-out to Wellframe’s caregiver focus, the program offers the following:

Key indicators of caregiver stress and personalized risk factors

Detailed, personalized recommendations to better manage stress and overcome additional mental & physical health concerns

Comprehensive references that enable access to the most up-to-date information and available resources, from trusted sources like U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Family Caregiver Alliance, AARP and more.

Outlined communication strategies and organizational techniques to better advocate for yourself (and others)

Wellframe will continue to evolve this program on an ongoing basis learning from the caregivers it already serves on how to improve the program. Last year, Wellframe conducted a research study of more than 300 health plan members and found that nearly 80% of caregivers prioritize someone else’s health over their own, and 78% are looking for one source of truth for their health data.

The full caregiver plan and future updates can be found on Wellframe's website here. For additional resources on how to assist a caregiver in your life, please visit Wellframe’s member resource page here .

“The healthcare crisis has only worsened over the last decade. With an aging population, a global healthcare staffing shortage and delayed retirements, we’re at a critical juncture. Now more than ever, caregivers are facing an insurmountable challenge in addressing the health of their loved ones' along with their own,” said Dr. Sandhya Gardner, Chief Medical Officer at Wellframe. “As a caregiver myself, support is invaluable. We hope Wellframe’s program is the first step for all health plans, not only our partners, to reimagine how they take care of those who carry the burden of our healthcare decisions every day.”

About Wellframe

Wellframe, a HealthEdge company, strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative technology, strategic partnership, and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale. Wellframe’s solutions, Digital Care Management and Digital Customer Service, form the base of a Member Advocacy service model. With an Advocacy model, health plans can address member needs holistically and proactively using technology.

For more information on Wellframe, visit www.wellframe.com .