After Doubling Members and Revenue in 2021, Beam Will Hire 100 More Employees By End of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam , a digitally-enabled employee benefits company, today announced plans to dramatically increase its headcount with the addition of more than 60 new hires by the end of the year. The hiring spree comes on the heels of another record year for Beam in 2021, when it doubled its member base and revenue compared to 2019, and grew to more than 300 employees.



Beam’s growth will include a number of executive and leadership roles across engineering, product design, and people. Most recently, Beam hired fintech veteran Deepinder Gulati as its first-ever chief product officer. Gulati is best-known for leading a ground-up rebuild of consumer and provider experiences at Bankrate.com, which led to its sale for $1.4 billion in 2017. Beam also recently brought on 20-year benefits veterans Tim Jander and Natalie Tang as senior vice president of sales and senior director of specialty deals, respectively. Jander and Tang were previously at MetLife, where they contributed to the company’s growth while serving in similar roles.

“Beam plans to double our number of enrolled members again, and this hiring spree is critical to meet those goals,” said Alex Frommeyer, CEO and co-founder of Beam. “In a world where workers are seeking the best possible employment experience, innovative and effective benefits programs have never mattered more. With studies showing that wages are no longer the primary influence on talent acquisition and retention, Beam is perfectly positioned to help employers land and keep employees.”

Across the organization, Beam plans to fill additional roles in customer operations, sales, engineering, and more. Those joining Beam will find a culture rooted in five core values: growth, resilience, initiative, tenacity, and team-first, or GRITT. By keeping these values at the center of everything it does, Beam creates an exceptional workplace through vibrant culture, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. This approach earned the company several best places to work accolades, including Inc. Best Workplaces , Columbus Business First Best Workplaces , and Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers .

Founded in 2012, Beam has more than 300 employees, serves employers in 43 states, offers 400,000 access points¶ nationwide, and, with 2021’s $80 million Series E funding round, has raised over $170 million in venture capital. Beam upends incumbent benefits providers by incentivizing healthy behaviors, automating the proposal process, and forging new partnerships within the employee benefits ecosystem and insurance value chain.

About Beam

Beam is the only digitally native employee benefits company that provides the industry’s most innovative dental insurance product. Beam Dental combines an easy-to-use online insurance platform, AI-powered underwriting, and the connected Beam Toothbrush for better overall wellness*. Beam has raised over $170 million in venture capital funding and is the only digital company within the $100+ billion employee benefits category. Beam also offers vision insurance, and group life and disability coverage for employers of all sizes. Beam is available in over 43 states around the U.S. and is accepted at over 400,000 access points nationwide.

