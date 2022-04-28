Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse in Gaming Market is projected to grow from USD 36.81 billion in 2022 to USD 710.21 billion at a CAGR value of 38.2% from 2022 to 2027.
The growing investment in metaverse technology, the increasing number of VR users, and the growing adoption of blockchain-based products such as cryptocurrencies, and NFTs are driving the metaverse in gaming market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the VR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the equipment outlook, the VR headset segment is expected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
- As per the technology outlook, the blockchain segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027
- Roblox Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Epic Games, Magic Leap Inc., Meta, Lilith Games, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Microsoft, Unity, NVIDIA, and Autodesk, among others, are the key players in the metaverse in gaming market
Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- AR Glasses
- VR Headset
- Smartphone
- Desktop
- Gaming Console
Type Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Augmented Reality
- Virtual Reality
- Mixed Reality
- Extended Reality
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- AR & VR Technologies
- Blockchain (Cryptocurrency & NFTs)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- 3D Reconstruction
Age Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- 13-17
- 18+
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA