Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse in Gaming Market is projected to grow from USD 36.81 billion in 2022 to USD 710.21 billion at a CAGR value of 38.2% from 2022 to 2027.



The growing investment in metaverse technology, the increasing number of VR users, and the growing adoption of blockchain-based products such as cryptocurrencies, and NFTs are driving the metaverse in gaming market.





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the VR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the equipment outlook, the VR headset segment is expected to be the largest segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027

As per the technology outlook, the blockchain segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment in the metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global metaverse in gaming market from 2022 to 2027

Roblox Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Epic Games, Magic Leap Inc., Meta, Lilith Games, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Microsoft, Unity, NVIDIA, and Autodesk, among others, are the key players in the metaverse in gaming market





Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

AR Glasses

VR Headset

Smartphone

Desktop

Gaming Console



Type Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

AR & VR Technologies

Blockchain (Cryptocurrency & NFTs)

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Reconstruction

Age Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

13-17

18+

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA







