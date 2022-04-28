Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita and Chef Rick Martinez Are Serving a Flavor-Forward Cinco de Mayo

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona® has long played an essential role in Cinco de Mayo festivities, and for the second consecutive year, the iconic beer has teamed up with chef Rick Martinez to offer bolder, more flavorful ways to celebrate. Cue Corona’s latest innovation, Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita, a margarita flavor-inspired hard seltzer made with a splash of real Mexican lime juice† and sweetened with agave and cane sugar. Rick will pair the four bright flavors of Seltzerita — Classic Lime, Strawberry, Mango and Peach — with recipes from his new cookbook, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture From My Kitchen in Mexico.

The duo aims to bring the flavor to people across the country by hosting a one-day Twitter sweepstakes on Cinco de Mayo. For use at a later date, one lucky winner will receive a visit from the Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita Cantina food truck, featuring Rick’s pairings, a mariachi band and more.*

“Corona believes that everyone should have a great Cinco de Mayo celebration,” said Ryan Anderson, director, brand marketing, Corona. “Through social listening, we realized that depending on where they live in the U.S., many people don’t get to celebrate with the bold Mexican flavors they crave, and they’re pretty vocal about it. This insight is what inspired us to collaborate with our friend Rick Martinez and help bring the Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita flavor nationwide.”

“I’m thrilled to once again collaborate with Corona and offer delicious new ways to Cinco with family and friends,” Rick said. “My cookbook, ‘Mi Cocina,’ is a culinary love letter to Mexico, which is why teaming up with my favorite Mexican cerveza for Cinco de Mayo was the perfect way to help introduce the flavor and fun of my heritage to cooks at home.”

To enter the Seltzerita Cantina sweepstakes, consumers ages 21+ must follow @CoronaExtraUSA and reply to the promoted tweet with #SeltzeritaCinco. Additionally, there’s a chance to win a “Corona Cincogram” via the Corona Cinco 2022 Instant Win Game/Sweepstakes. **Corona has partnered with Uber to reward hundreds of daily instant winners now through May 5, 2022, with a $25 digital gift card code good for Uber rides or Uber Eats.

Now at retailers nationwide, Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita is sold in 12-packs (12-ounce slim cans); Corona Hard Seltzer Seltzerita Classic Lime is also available in 24-ounce cans. Seltzerita is the most recent addition to the Corona Hard Seltzer portfolio, which includes Corona Hard Seltzer Tropical Pack, Corona Hard Seltzer Berry Pack and Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter .

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 5/5/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/5/22. No alcohol awarded with prize. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at SeltzeritaCinco.dja.com .

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Instant Win Game is open only to legal residents of the 49 United States (excluding NJ) and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of New Jersey, who are 21 or older. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey and where prohibited; Sweepstakes is void outside of New Jersey and where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 4/1/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/5/22. No alcohol is awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaCinco.dja.com.

About the Corona Brand Family :

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

†Does not contain distilled spirits. Relax responsibly®. Corona® Hard Seltzer Seltzerita. Hard Seltzer with Natural Flavors and a Splash of Real Lime Juice. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. *Contains 1% juice.

