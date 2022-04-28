PTV Group Launches Route Optimization Cloud Product for CPG Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTV Group, a leading global software company for mobility and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of PTV Route Optimizer - a cloud product designed to meet the challenges of last-mile delivery for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). It supports manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and transport companies in the regional distribution of CPG products and handles the complexities of urban delivery exceedingly well.

At the push of a button, PTV Route Optimizer builds efficient and robust routes for fleets to reduce mileage and costs, all while considering various important planning aspects: e.g., time window restrictions for pickup and delivery, individual vehicle profiles of heterogeneous fleets, vehicle equipment requirements such as refrigeration or vehicle lift, and drive time requirements. This flexible, easy-to-use web application requires no integration or intense training so planners can start working in minutes. The intuitive, user-friendly interface utilizes a drag-and-drop functionality and can be configured to any organization's preferences.

In today's fast-paced environment, customers expect nothing less than speedy deliveries and up-to-date information on arrival times. This need, along with the growing demands of shippers and carriers to reduce costs and emissions, makes creating sensible routes that maximize the utilization of vehicles and drivers more important than ever.

With PTV's solution, transport planners will benefit from automated and thus faster and more efficient processes. The entire planning will become more transparent with better and robust results - with positive impact on the entire organization and the challenges drivers face on the road. Drivers will make their assigned ramp times, spend less time idly waiting for new time slots, and won't run into restrictions or struggles along the way, improving customer service with timely delivery.

"The PTV team is excited to bring their Route Optimization data, technology, and expertise to the cloud to serve as a one-stop shop for route planning and optimization. Thanks to robust planning, very realistic routes are calculated, which significantly reduces the risk of possible disruptions during service fulfillment. This enables organizations to sustainably improve their reliability and customer satisfaction," says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group.

PTV Group is proudly backed by 40+ years of experience in logistics planning and route optimization. The company has a deep understanding of the challenges the CPG industry is facing, especially now post COVID-19. They work closely with leading data suppliers and offer the most accurate maps as well as high-performance algorithms.

Interested organizations will find more information and the option for a trial here: https://www.myptv.com/en-us/ptv-route-optimizer

