Apifiny Appoints Diana Pires as Chief Revenue Officer

New York, NY, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Apifiny (https://www.apifiny.com/), the global cross-exchange digital asset trading network, has announced Diana Pires has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In addition to Pires’ strategic hiring, Apifiny continues its recruitment initiative across all departments and roles in preparation for its planned merger with Abri SPAC Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPA, ASPAW, ASPAU) in Q3 2022.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Haohan Xu, Apifiny connects with over 20 of the top 100 global digital asset exchanges by trading volume to unify highly fragmented trading markets. This increases stability, continuity and reduces disruption in the digital asset marketplace by providing institutional traders immediate access to the optimal market-clearing prices and global liquidity for trading cryptocurrencies.

Pires brings over 10 years of global sales experience to Apifiny, previously working for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and ICE (NYSE: ICE) before transitioning into the crypto space as the first Institutional Sales Lead at OKX in Hong Kong. She then joined Crypto.com to build out the global institutional pipeline and drive business development for the exchange business as Senior Vice President. As the new CRO, Diana will be responsible for leading the growth of the US and APAC markets, in addition to expanding to EMEA.

“Coming from one of the leading global crypto exchanges, my experience has provided insight into the gap in the rapidly developing digital asset trading ecosystem,” said Diana Pires, CRO of Apifiny. “I’ve been impressed with how Apifiny has pinpointed the issue of fragmented liquidity, faced today by exchanges, traders and new blockchain token projects. I look forward to strengthening the global institutional and retail pipelines as Apifiny prepares for its public listing.”

Pires’ hiring is part of an aggressive hiring initiative, with Apifiny seeking to bridge the worlds of traditional finance and crypto by making key hires across roles including but not limited to Chief Product Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Marketing, Sales, Business Development and Finance. Existing personnel have diverse backgrounds within the crypto and finance industries such as the New York Stock Exchange, Tower, Citi, Goldman, and Crypto.com.

“We are thrilled to expand our team as we have seen firsthand the talent and commitment of those currently working and looking to join the fast-growing blockchain and crypto industries,” said Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny. “Apifiny’s vision to create one global trading marketplace of digital assets for a new era, the Internet of Value, can only be achieved with the addition of ambitious, dedicated and seasoned team members. Diana is an exemplary illustration of the talent in this industry, and we are thrilled to add her caliber of experience to the team.”

According to CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of digital assets is currently over $1.5 trillion, showing considerable growth from March of 2020 where the market capitalization was around $225 billion. Apifiny plans to be at the forefront of innovation offering an upbeat and focused environment to stay ahead of the constantly evolving crypto industry.

To view the open positions, please visit: https://www.apifiny.com/career/



About Apifiny

Apifiny is a global cross-exchange digital asset trading network for institutions. The company’s vision is to create one, global trading marketplace for digital assets. Apifiny aims to deliver institutional-grade performance to digital asset traders through seamless connection with global digital asset exchanges and infrastructure providers. With one account and one API, Apifiny Connect gives institutional traders the flexibility to trade directly on global centralized exchanges at a discounted cost. Apifiny HEX (Hybrid Exchange) is designed to provide the digital asset community with a better centralized and decentralized trading experience, including zero taker fees, global price discovery and predictable liquidity from automated market making (“AMM”) and global centralized exchanges. Apifiny also empowers institutional traders with market data and the ability to achieve tighter spreads, higher fill rates and improved capital utilization. Headquartered in New York City, Apifiny is a trading platform with institutional-grade security and compliance. For more information, visit https://www.apifiny.com/

