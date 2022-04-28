Ambient.ai Launches 25 New Threat Signatures As Workplace Safety Concerns Rise

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company, today added 25 new threat signatures to its growing library of more than 100 behavior patterns. The new signatures integrate data from physical access control systems (PACS) and surveillance video streams to deliver an industry-first signals intelligence capability. By merging security systems data, Ambient.ai is expanding its real time security threat detection and triage capabilities to significantly reduce false alarms and prevent workplace violence.



The latest threat signatures come as more organizations return to offices, raising concerns of spikes in workplace violence. Compared to the beginning of 2021, 88% of businesses report experiencing a dramatic increase in physical threat activity this year. For years, workplace violence has continuously ranked as the top security concern for security professionals. Today, businesses are looking for ways to enhance their security posture to ensure the safety of employees and assets – and are turning to computer vision intelligence to prevent incidents and increase efficiency within overwhelmed Security Operations Centers.

“With more organizations and employees returning to the office, physical security teams are being bombarded with an unprecedented amount of false alarms triggered by PACS systems – making it impossible to vet which alerts require intervention,” explains Shikhar Shrestha, co-founder and CEO of Ambient.ai. “Signals intelligence is the next phase of automating triage and empowering security teams to focus on taking meaningful action against genuine threats.”

Ambient.ai customer research shows that over 90% of the alarms triggered by PACS are not valid security threats and subsequently reduce the time security personnel have to respond to genuine incidents. In pioneering signals intelligence, Ambient.ai is able to determine the validity of a threat using surveillance video streams, reduce false alarms, and escalate validated threats to enable 10X faster response times than traditional manual methods.

In an initial customer implementation, using the new PACS integrated threat signatures such as Invalid Badge with Loitering and Invalid Badge Followed By Tailgating has shown a reduction in alarm volume by over 93%. Since enhancing existing security infrastructure with Ambient.ai, the implementation has also seen a 99% reduction in tailgating incidents, enabling more efficient security operations without having to scale up personnel.

The new threat signatures expand the catalog of over 100 behaviors the Ambient.ai platform is trained to detect. Ambient.ai's unique patented technology introduces groundbreaking threat signature identification models, powered by the Ambient.ai Context GraphTM. By connecting three risk factors: the context of the location, the movements that create behavior signatures, and the type of objects interacting in a scene, Ambient.ai is able to deliver near-human level perception of security threats.

This new threat signature package is the first release from the a16z -backed company since emerging from stealth in January 2022. Since founding in 2017, Ambient.ai has grown its product offering to proactively protect people, property, and assets from today’s most harrowing physical security threats. Ambient.ai now serves five of the largest US tech companies by market capitalization and multiple Fortune 500 customers across a variety of other industries.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit Ambient.ai.