Zoe Announces Partnership With Michigan-Based RIA, Pathway Financial Planning

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, an innovative platform that accelerates wealth creation by connecting potential clients with the top five percent of wealth advisors nationwide, announced Pathway Financial Planning as one of the RIAs in its exclusive Network. Recently recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Zoe has a meticulous vetting process to accept the advisors who join their Network. Clients can connect with Pathway Financial Planning advisors through the Zoe Platform.

In 2011, Greg Brown, CFP®, founded Pathway Financial Planning. With over three decades of investment experience, Brown's purpose was to help people build wealth and plan for their future strategically. He sought to create a new type of financial planning that allows people to achieve their goals without the headache of complex jargon and the undeniable biases of hidden incentives.

The Michigan-based firm works under the belief that with the proper guidance, a client can align their money with their goals and dreams to make them come true. With expertise in risk assessment, taxes and investment management, and retirement and financial planning, Pathway Financial Planning employs a three-step approach to removing the guesswork from their clients' financial lives. First, they get to know their clients personally, develop a unique plan, and then help each client implement it and hold them accountable for the expected results.

"Sometimes, wealth management can seem overwhelming from a client standpoint. But great advisors find the right ways to simplify it and help their clients understand how making the right money decisions enables the achievement of their goals and dreams. That is exactly what Pathway Financial Planning does with each of its clients. We are happy to have them in our exclusive advisor network," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder and CEO.

One of the firm's core values is transparency, and they always act in the clients' best interest. Pathway Financial Planning is a fee-only wealth management firm, which means they only work for the client and get paid by the client. They don't receive third-party commissions for product selling. Their philosophy is to simplify people's financial lives. To do so, Pathway provides clients with a whole support system for driving their financial lives. The advisor acts as a household CFO, serving as clients' accountability partner, wealth coach, professional organizer, financial planner, investment advisor, and sounding board throughout their ongoing relationships.

"It is an honor to work with Zoe to help more people build and protect their wealth. Our shared client-centricity makes them the right partner for us to scale our business growth to align with our values and what we stand for. We look forward to helping more people take the guesswork out of their financial lives," said Greg Brown, CFP®, Founder at Pathway Financial Planning.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will connect with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

