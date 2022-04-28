Akash Network Unlocks Persistent Storage Through its Mainnet 3 Upgrade

San Francisco, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akash Network announces its successful Mainnet 3.0 (v0.16) upgrade at block height 5,629,650. This upgrade introduces enterprise-grade features like persistent storage, necessary for running all high-resource workloads. This enables developers greater flexibility for running real-world applications, like deploying validators and nodes, and expanding applications for the mining community.

“This is a huge milestone for Akash Network. We launched the network in March of 2021. After a year of listening to our users, gathering feedback, and optimizing for the developer, we’re excited to deliver an upgrade that demonstrates the capabilities of Akash Network to support decentralized cloud infrastructure, accelerate Web3, and help users move away from centralized cloud service providers,” said Greg Osuri, Founder of Akash and CEO of Overclock Labs.

New features on the Mainnet 3 v0.16 upgrade include:

Persistent Storage: persistent storage on Akash allows data to remain available through the lifetime of its lease. A deployment could drop, reinitialize, and move within a provider while retaining access to data stored. The provider allocates a volume on the host, mounted within the deployment. This functionality closely mimics storage capabilities in public cloud environments. View the documentation here.

Fractional uAKT: fractional uAKT removes the minimum cost of deployment. This makes light workloads like a crypto wallet or a personal blog more cost-efficient and consistent with resource consumption. View the documentation here.

Authorized Spend: authorized spend allows users to permit their wallet to spend a set number of tokens by another source wallet for deployments, allowing large teams to work on deployments together without using shared wallets. View the documentation here.

Inflation Decay Curve: the automatic curve mechanism will autocorrect when the inflation differs from the plan. This removes the need for human intervention and further stabilizes and secures the future of the token and the economics surrounding it.

“In this release, we are enabling higher resource caps for each deployment. Deployments will now have access to 256 CPUs per service, 512 CPUs total in a deployment, 32 TB storage capacity, and 512 GB memory," said Adam Bozanich, Founder of Akash and CTO of Overclock Labs. "Persistent storage is not just an optional feature, it is a requirement for many workload types such as large blockchain node hosting and database-backed applications."

The Mainnet 3 v0.16 upgrade follows Akash Network’s two-week incentivized competition known as Testnet 3, Akash’s largest testnet to date with 14,000 participants, which allowed developers to stress-test these features on the Akash Network before its release.

To learn more about Akash Networks Mainnet 3 v0.16 upgrade, click here. For media inquiries, please contact Kelsey Ruiz at kelsey(at)akash(dot)network.

About Akash Network:

Akash Network is the world's first distributed peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute that provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Utilizing containerization and open-source technology, Akash Network leverages 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8+ million global data centers, enabling anyone to buy and sell cloud computing. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at a fraction of the cost compared to centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. For more information visit: https://akash.network/.

Attachment