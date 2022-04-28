NovaSignal’s Morphology Capability Provides New Insight to Physicians

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in the assessment and management of brain health, today announced the launch of a new feature called Morphology. Morphology provides physicians with advanced analysis of cerebral waveforms to enable faster and easier assessment of patients with suspected neurological conditions, including stroke. Morphology is available as an update to the NovaSignal Platform.



Stroke continues to be a source of long-term disability in the United States. The most common type of stroke is an acute ischemic stroke which often result from an occlusion, or blockage, of one of the major arteries that supply blood to the brain. Treatment options are expanding in both availability and efficacy, but the triage of acute stage stroke patients remains a significant problem. Transcranial Doppler (TCD) ultrasound is a non-invasive tool with a long history of use in stroke assessment and care, but its utilization in the acute stroke workflow has remained low because of its dependence on expert analysis.

“For decades TCD has been underutilized in the assessment of stroke,” said Robert Hamilton, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of NovaSignal. “Our Morphology capability provides a unique and proprietary method to quantify changes in TCD waveforms. This critical information aids physicians in the rapid diagnosis and treatment of patients with suspected stroke.”

The NovaSignal Platform, including the FDA cleared NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound and cloud-based NovaGuide View, assesses cerebral hemodynamics in real time to provide health care practitioners with critical information that aids in patient diagnosis and treatment. Launched in April 2021, the autonomous, cloud connected NovaSignal Platform is transforming stroke programs across the country by reducing the complexity of performing crucial cerebral assessments.

“Assessment of cerebral hemodynamics is essential in the management of patients with stroke and TCD provides unique cerebral vascular information.“ said Dr. Andrei Alexandrov Department Chair Professor Neurology at the University of Tennessee, Memphis. “NovaSignal’s ability to capture variations in the blood flow velocity waveform represents the most significant TCD analysis advancement in decades.”

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the power of cerebral blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess cerebral hemodynamics in real time. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making in several neurological conditions including stroke, traumatic brain injury, and dementia. To learn more, visit novasignal.com.

