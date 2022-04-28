Managr Named a Top 10 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managr announced today that it has been named a Top 10 Innovative Technology Company by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). TAG is the state’s leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of the state’s technology industry.

The Top 10 were selected from the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies for showing innovation; the market need their innovation addresses; and how the innovation benefits the Georgia technology economy. The Top 10 was announced at the Georgia Technology Summit, which took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on April 26 and 27th.

“We are excited to be selected as a Top 10 Innovative Technology Company at this year’s event,” said Michael Gorodisher, Founder and CEO of Managr. “We’ve built our company with Georgia talent along with prominent Georgia-based investors and look forward to continuing to expand our footprint in the state.”

Gorodisher was inspired to build Managr after being a longtime salesperson and experiencing the outdated, painful process of CRM data entry that often took valuable time away from selling. “I knew there had to be a better way,” said Gorodisher.

Managr makes data entry a frictionless experience for salespeople. It lets them work 20x faster, log more data back to their CRM and is accessible from where they live via a browser, Slack or mobile device. Using smart workflow automations, Managr turns even the most time-consuming processes into simple tasks.

Last May, Gorodisher along with engineers Zachary Bradley and Edward Roberson launched Managr, and within nine months grew the team to eight people. The company has been quietly gaining momentum and now has more than 200 paying users across 12 countries. Managr plans to grow the team to 15 by the end of this year and double in size by the end of 2023.

To learn more about Managr, visit www.managr.ai.

For more information about the 2022 Georgia Technology Summit visit https://GeorgiaTechnologySummit.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter through #GTS2022.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

About Managr

Managr is a workspace designed to make sales teams more efficient by leveraging the latest in automation technology. Managr strives to modernize the pipeline management process by providing salespeople an experience that is conducive to how they work. Founded in 2021, Managr is a privately owned company based in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more, visit www.managr.ai. For updates, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachments