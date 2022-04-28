First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.3 million or $0.36 per Diluted Share for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

RENTON, Wash., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $3.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“The first quarter of 2022 showed continued improvement in our funding base, with our average cost of funds declining to 0.51% from 0.55% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 0.91% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021,” stated Joseph W. Kiley, III, President and CEO. “We anticipate that this improvement will continue since we have approximately $142.0 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 1.0% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $91.4 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average rate of 1.61%. The favorable impact of repricing maturing certificates of deposit on our average cost of funds may be less significant than we currently anticipate depending on the extent our competition for rate sensitive deposits responds to the Federal Reserve increasing the target federal funds rate,” continued Kiley.

“In addition to the ongoing improvement in our cost of funds, I was pleased to see checking account deposit balances increase $14.7 million during the quarter. We also saw continued loan growth despite $5.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loan repayments and forgiveness, with net loans receivable increasing $17.9 million to $1.12 billion during the quarter, led by growth in one-to-four family residential and multifamily loans,” continued Kiley.

“As a result of our quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, we downgraded to substandard $6.4 million of participation loans secured by medical rehabilitation facilities that were previously downgraded to special mention in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to the unavailability of elective medical procedures during the pandemic. In addition, we further downgraded a $1.7 million multifamily property loan to substandard subsequent to an overall financial analysis of a single borrowing relationship with multiple loans. These substandard loans were analyzed for impairment and the analysis concluded that no losses are anticipated from these loans, resulting in a recapture of provision for loan losses of the amount previously allocated to these loans. We also downgraded a $6.3 million loan where we are a participating lender on a nursing home facility to special mention as its recovery is occurring slower than anticipated as additional occupants are moving into such facilities at a slower pace compared to activity prior to the pandemic. Changes in the mix of our loan portfolio also impacted the allowance for loan and lease losses, with growth in the lower risk one-to-four family residential and reduced balances in other business loans that carry higher loan loss reserves impacting the analysis. In addition, $20.7 million in loans converted from construction loans to permanent multifamily loans, further contributing to the $500,000 recapture of provision for loan losses during the quarter, compared to a provision for loan losses of $600,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Net loans receivable increased by $17.9 million to $1.12 billion at March 31, 2022, despite a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances totaling $5.7 million.

Total deposits decreased by $17.4 million in the quarter; however, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $12.8 million.

The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.32 at March 31, 2022, compared to $17.30 at December 31, 2021, and $16.35 at March 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased a total of 40,784 shares at an average price of $17.00 per share in the quarter, including 17,716 shares at an average price of $17.00 per share under its most recent board-authorized share repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 455,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares effective February 18, 2022.

The Company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.12 per share from $0.11 per share.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at March 31, 2022, were 10.5% and 15.3%, respectively, compared to 10.3% and 15.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, and 10.2% and 15.6%, respectively at March 31, 2021.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”), the Bank recorded a $500,000 recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter.



Deposits totaled $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021, and $1.13 billion at March 31, 2021. The $12.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was more than offset by the $30.2 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits as the Bank continues its strategy to shift its deposit composition to lower cost transaction accounts.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 130,596 $ 117,751 $ 114,437 $ 12,845 $ 16,159 Interest-bearing demand 99,794 97,907 114,098 1,887 (14,304 ) Savings 23,441 23,146 20,470 295 2,971 Money market 609,080 624,543 500,619 (15,463 ) 108,461 Certificates of deposit, retail 277,190 294,127 384,031 (16,937 ) (106,841 ) Total deposits $ 1,140,101 $ 1,157,474 $ 1,133,655 $ (17,373 ) $ 6,446





The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

March 31, 2022 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 41,009 $ 46,467 $ 15,242 $ 327,054 $ 236,637 $ 666,409 Landing 5,105 2,328 182 23,720 3,297 34,632 Woodinville 3,379 6,863 1,004 18,426 4,706 34,378 Bothell 3,301 1,359 65 8,274 1,164 14,163 Crossroads 19,127 6,449 58 53,827 4,638 84,099 Kent 6,706 8,077 27 15,927 273 31,010 Kirkland 7,587 358 19 8,114 25 16,103 Issaquah 2,865 371 25 3,759 200 7,220 Total King County 89,079 72,272 16,622 459,101 250,940 888,014 Snohomish County Mill Creek 6,479 2,515 1,144 20,807 6,769 37,714 Edmonds 20,054 7,814 913 41,399 8,332 78,512 Clearview 5,781 4,598 1,348 25,563 1,242 38,532 Lake Stevens 4,176 7,163 1,684 30,239 4,504 47,766 Smokey Point 3,199 4,827 1,676 27,809 5,393 42,904 Total Snohomish County 39,689 26,917 6,765 145,817 26,240 245,428 Pierce County University Place 1,345 59 22 2,541 10 3,977 Gig Harbor 483 546 32 1,621 - 2,682 Total Pierce County 1,828 605 54 4,162 10 6,659 Total deposits $ 130,596 $ 99,794 $ 23,441 $ 609,080 $ 277,190 $ 1,140,101





December 31, 2021 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 44,550 $ 46,485 $ 14,948 $ 316,781 $ 251,860 $ 674,624 Landing 6,060 3,218 180 24,056 3,620 37,134 Woodinville 3,625 6,814 1,017 19,585 4,974 36,015 Bothell 2,590 1,726 86 8,453 1,158 14,013 Crossroads 14,094 4,129 45 69,687 4,622 92,577 Kent 6,022 8,148 2 20,268 282 34,722 Kirkland 5,449 333 12 6,834 25 12,653 Issaquah 1,326 367 17 4,532 100 6,342 Total King County 83,716 71,220 16,307 470,196 266,641 908,080 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,854 3,559 694 18,781 7,101 35,989 Edmonds 13,839 6,809 1,103 41,513 8,954 72,218 Clearview 5,799 4,610 1,380 24,925 1,290 38,004 Lake Stevens 3,552 6,878 1,904 33,122 4,500 49,956 Smokey Point 3,476 4,205 1,727 33,550 5,639 48,597 Total Snohomish County 32,520 26,061 6,808 151,891 27,484 244,764 Pierce County University Place 1,058 51 8 481 2 1,600 Gig Harbor 457 575 23 1,975 - 3,030 Total Pierce County 1,515 626 31 2,456 2 4,630 Total deposits $ 117,751 $ 97,907 $ 23,146 $ 624,543 $ 294,127 $ 1,157,474

Net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.10 billion at both December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, new originations of one-to-four family and multifamily residential loans and consumer loans more than offset loan repayments in the quarter, including PPP loan repayments and forgiveness. The average balance of net loans receivable increased to $1.12 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $1.10 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The ALLL represented 1.33% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.40% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and 1.39% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2021.

There was a single nonperforming consumer loan of $179,000 at March 31, 2022, compared to none at December 31, 2021, and $2.0 million at March 31, 2021. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, compared to $454,000 at March 31, 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Three

Month One

Year 2022 2021 2021 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: Multifamily $ ─ $ ─ $ 2,036 $ ─ $ (2,036 ) Consumer 179 ─ ─ 179 179 Total nonperforming loans 179 ─ 2,036 179 (1,857 ) OREO ─ ─ 454 ─ (454 ) Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 179 $ ─ $ 2,490 $ 179 $ (2,311 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.01 % 0.00% 0.17 %

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at March 31, 2022.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. TDRs totaled $2.1 million at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, compared to $3.8 million at March 31, 2021. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.

Net interest income totaled $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to lower interest income on loans, including reduced fee income recognition from PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits, FHLB advances and other borrowings.

Total interest income was $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $13.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to a reduction in average loan yields to 4.36% from 4.44% in the prior quarter. The decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2021, is primarily due to a decline in average loan yields to 4.36% from 4.66%, partially offset by a $26.1 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The reduction in average loan yields primarily reflects loans originated or refinanced at lower rates in this continued low interest rate environment, along with reduced net deferred loan fee income recognition from PPP loan forgiveness compared to each of the prior periods. Asset yields and interest income from loans continued to be impacted by the net deferred loan fee recognition on PPP loans, primarily the recognition of previously unamortized net deferred loan fees and costs related to forgiven PPP loans, which totaled $172,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $461,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $718,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the balance of net deferred loan fees relating to PPP loans to be recognized in future periods totaled $86,000.

Total interest expense was $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 0.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 0.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decline from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was due primarily to the continued repricing of maturing certificates of deposit to lower interest rates combined with a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. Advances from the FHLB were $95.0 million at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, compared to $120.0 million at March 31, 2021. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements have a weighted average remaining term of 56 months and a weighted average fixed rate of 1.05%. The average cost of borrowings was 1.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 1.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 1.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 3.31% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, is due to several factors, including a five basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.56% from 0.61%, partially offset by a one basis point reduction in the Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets during the quarter to 3.90% from 3.91%. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was due primarily to the 43 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.56% from 0.99%, partially offset by a 25 basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 3.90% from 4.15%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, totaled $789,000, compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $764,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to lower loan related fees, predominantly from a $365,000 decrease in prepayment penalties, and to a lesser extent lower wealth management revenue, partially offset by higher BOLI income, while the quarter ended December 31, 2021, included a slight net gain on sale of investments as compared to none in the current quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Salaries and benefits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, decreased $113,000 from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which included final year-end accruals for employee incentives and commissions earned in 2021, while occupancy and equipment increased modestly in the current quarter.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Assets Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,979 $ 7,246 $ 7,211 10.1 % 10.7 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 19,633 66,145 75,023 (70.3 ) (73.8 ) Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 180,212 168,948 168,042 6.7 7.2 Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,426 2,432 2,413 (0.2 ) 0.5 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,159, $15,657, and $15,502 respectively 1,121,382 1,103,461 1,098,832 1.6 2.1 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 5,512 5,465 6,465 0.9 (14.7 ) Accrued interest receivable 5,590 5,285 5,702 5.8 (2.0 ) Deferred tax assets, net 1,069 850 1,163 25.8 (8.1 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - 454 n/a (100.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 22,254 22,440 22,512 (0.8 ) (1.1 ) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 35,552 35,210 33,357 1.0 6.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,451 3,628 3,398 132.9 148.7 Right of use asset ("ROU"), net 3,455 3,646 3,976 (5.2 ) (13.1 ) Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible, net 650 684 789 (5.0 ) (17.6 ) Total assets $ 1,415,054 $ 1,426,329 $ 1,430,226 (0.8 ) (1.1 ) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 130,596 $ 117,751 $ 114,437 10.9 % 14.1 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,009,505 1,039,723 1,019,218 (2.9 ) (1.0 ) Total deposits 1,140,101 1,157,474 1,133,655 (1.5 ) 0.6 Advances from the FHLB 95,000 95,000 120,000 0.0 (20.8 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 5,299 2,909 4,813 82.2 10.1 Lease liability, net 3,617 3,805 4,123 (4.9 ) (12.3 ) Accrued interest payable 112 112 197 0.0 (43.1 ) Other liabilities 13,168 9,150 8,995 43.9 46.4 Total liabilities 1,257,297 1,268,450 1,271,783 (0.9 ) (1.1 ) Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,107,977 shares at March 31, 2022, 9,125,759 shares at December 31, 2021, and 9,692,610 shares at March 31, 2021 91 91 97 0.0 (6.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 71,780 72,298 81,099 (0.7 ) (11.5 ) Retained earnings 88,339 86,162 79,455 2.5 11.2 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (1,889 ) 174 (515 ) (1,185.6 ) 266.8 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (564 ) (846 ) (1,693 ) (33.3 ) (66.7 ) Total stockholders' equity 157,757 157,879 158,443 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,415,054 $ 1,426,329 $ 1,430,226 (0.8 )% (1.1 )%





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 12,001 $ 12,398 $ 12,624 (3.2 )% (4.9 )% Investment securities 831 804 748 3.4 11.1 Interest-earning deposits with banks 19 19 12 0.0 58.3 Dividends on FHLB Stock 74 85 79 (12.9 ) (6.3 ) Total interest income 12,925 13,306 13,463 (2.9 ) (4.0 ) Interest expense Deposits 1,257 1,390 2,299 (9.6 ) (45.3 ) FHLB advances and other borrowings 300 340 418 (11.8 ) (28.2 ) Total interest expense 1,557 1,730 2,717 (10.0 ) (42.7 ) Net interest income 11,368 11,576 10,746 (1.8 ) 5.8 (Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses (500 ) 600 300 (183.3 ) (266.7 ) Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses 11,868 10,976 10,446 8.1 13.6 Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments - 32 - (100.0 ) n/a BOLI income 288 216 269 33.3 7.1 Wealth management revenue 82 104 160 (21.2 ) (48.8 ) Deposit related fees 215 218 200 (1.4 ) 7.5 Loan related fees 199 551 132 (63.9 ) 50.8 Other 5 5 3 0.0 66.7 Total noninterest income 789 1,126 764 (29.9 ) 3.3 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,261 5,374 4,945 (2.1 ) 6.4 Occupancy and equipment 1,228 1,154 1,100 6.4 11.6 Professional fees 452 477 532 (5.2 ) (15.0 ) Data processing 677 689 697 (1.7 ) (2.9 ) Regulatory assessments 101 100 121 1.0 (16.5 ) Insurance and bond premiums 129 110 124 17.3 4.0 Marketing 37 37 29 0.0 27.6 Other general and administrative 741 775 581 (4.4 ) 27.5 Total noninterest expense 8,626 8,716 8,129 (1.0 ) 6.1 Income before federal income tax provision 4,031 3,386 3,081 19.0 30.8 Federal income tax provision 771 643 584 19.9 32.0 Net income $ 3,260 $ 2,743 $ 2,497 18.8 % 30.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 8,987,482 9,129,724 9,490,058 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,117,432 9,273,502 9,566,671





The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Micro-unit apartments $ - 0.0 % $ - 0.0 % $ 11,708 1.0 % Other multifamily 152,855 13.4 130,146 11.6 128,360 11.5 Total multifamily residential 152,855 13.4 130,146 11.6 140,068 12.5 Non-residential: Office 87,394 7.7 90,727 8.1 83,176 7.5 Retail 142,725 12.6 138,463 12.4 110,843 9.9 Mobile home park 20,409 1.8 20,636 1.8 29,708 2.7 Hotel / motel 58,406 5.1 64,854 5.8 65,475 5.9 Nursing Home 12,622 1.1 12,713 1.1 12,852 1.1 Warehouse 21,103 1.9 17,724 1.6 17,435 1.6 Storage 34,442 3.0 32,990 2.9 33,498 3.0 Other non-residential 39,887 3.5 41,310 3.8 32,483 2.8 Total non-residential 416,988 36.7 419,417 37.5 385,470 34.5 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 35,953 3.2 34,677 3.1 27,817 2.5 Multifamily 17,196 1.5 37,194 3.3 58,718 5.3 Commercial 6,189 0.5 6,189 0.6 5,837 0.5 Land development 15,359 1.4 15,395 1.4 2,173 0.2 Total construction/land 74,697 6.6 93,455 8.4 94,545 8.5 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 197,447 17.4 185,320 16.6 199,845 17.9 Permanent non-owner occupied 214,784 18.9 199,796 17.8 179,401 16.1 Total one-to-four family residential 412,231 36.3 385,116 34.4 379,246 34.0 Business Aircraft 4,647 0.4 6,079 0.5 9,512 0.8 Small Business Administration ("SBA") 816 0.1 839 0.1 906 0.1 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 5,181 0.5 10,849 1.0 45,220 4.1 Other business 19,902 1.7 28,823 2.5 22,656 2.0 Total business 30,546 2.7 46,590 4.1 78,294 7.0 Consumer Classic, collectible and other auto 38,781 3.4 35,861 3.2 26,488 2.4 Other consumer 10,650 0.9 8,951 0.8 12,280 1.1 Total consumer 49,431 4.3 44,812 4.0 38,768 3.5 Total loans 1,136,748 100.0 % 1,119,536 100.0 % 1,116,391 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 207 418 2,057 ALLL 15,159 15,657 15,502 Loans receivable, net $ 1,121,382 $ 1,103,461 $ 1,098,832 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 51.9 % 59.7 % 64.0 % Total non-owner occupied commercial

real estate as % of total capital 379.6 % 384.0 % 391.8 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.







FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios: (1) Return on assets 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.88 % 1.07 % 0.73 % Return on equity 8.33 6.79 7.84 9.54 6.42 Dividend payout ratio 33.20 36.67 32.35 27.50 42.31 Equity-to-assets ratio 11.15 11.07 11.21 11.30 11.08 Tangible equity ratio (2) 11.05 10.97 11.11 11.19 10.97 Net interest margin 3.43 3.40 3.33 3.36 3.31 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.59 119.08 119.35 117.99 117.92 Efficiency ratio 70.96 68.62 67.26 66.92 70.63 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.46 2.42 2.30 2.31 2.36 Book value per common share $ 17.32 $ 17.30 $ 17.03 $ 16.75 $ 16.35 Tangible book value per share (2) 17.15 17.13 16.86 16.58 16.17 Capital Ratios: (3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.51 % 10.34 % 10.19 % 10.15 % 10.15 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.08 14.23 14.25 14.45 14.36 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.08 14.23 14.25 14.45 14.36 Total capital ratio 15.33 15.48 15.50 15.70 15.62 Asset Quality Ratios: (4) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.18 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.17 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.33 1.40 1.35 1.35 1.39 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) Allowance for Loan Losses: ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,657 $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 15,502 $ 15,174 (Recapture of provision) provision (500 ) 600 100 (700 ) 300 Charge-offs - - - - - Recoveries 2 - 79 76 28 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 15,159 $ 15,657 $ 15,057 $ 14,878 $ 15,502





(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis. (2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents. (3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only. (4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs : (1) Yield on loans 4.36 % 4.44 % 4.54 % 4.64 % 4.66 % Yield on investments 1.96 1.79 1.73 1.90 1.92 Yield on interest-earning deposits 0.15 0.13 0.14 0.10 0.09 Yield on FHLB stock 5.49 5.89 5.15 5.13 5.00 Yield on interest-earning assets 3.90 % 3.91 % 3.93 % 4.06 % 4.15 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.63 % 0.75 % 0.94 % Cost of borrowings 1.28 1.33 1.42 1.37 1.41 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.56 % 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.82 % 0.99 % Cost of total deposits 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.68 % 0.85 % Cost of funds 0.51 0.55 0.64 0.75 0.91 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,115,428 $ 1,108,836 $ 1,094,124 $ 1,092,710 $ 1,099,364 Investment securities 171,685 178,500 187,261 180,128 158,208 Interest-earning deposits 49,857 56,800 68,618 64,035 52,336 FHLB stock 5,467 5,726 6,465 6,485 6,412 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,342,437 $ 1,349,862 $ 1,356,468 $ 1,343,358 $ 1,316,320 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,027,507 $ 1,032,090 $ 1,016,540 $ 1,018,083 $ 996,295 Borrowings 95,000 101,522 120,000 120,494 120,000 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,122,507 1,133,612 1,136,540 1,138,577 1,116,295 Noninterest-bearing deposits 122,175 119,142 121,256 110,207 99,013 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,244,682 $ 1,252,754 $ 1,257,796 $ 1,248,784 $ 1,215,308 Average assets $ 1,424,054 $ 1,430,199 $ 1,436,801 $ 1,424,126 $ 1,394,213 Average stockholders' equity 158,756 160,183 161,892 160,189 157,856

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Quarter Ended Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 157,757 $ 157,879 $ 161,456 $ 161,621 $ 158,443 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 650 684 719 754 789 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 156,218 $ 156,306 $ 159,848 $ 159,978 $ 156,765 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,415,054 $ 1,426,329 $ 1,440,202 $ 1,430,703 $ 1,430,226 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 650 684 719 754 789 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,413,515 $ 1,424,756 $ 1,438,594 $ 1,429,060 $ 1,428,548 Common shares outstanding at period end 9,107,977 9,125,759 9,483,081 9,651,180 9,692,610 Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 11.15 % 11.07 % 11.21 % 11.30 % 11.08 % Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP) 11.05 10.97 11.11 11.19 10.97 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.32 $ 17.30 $ 17.03 $ 16.75 $ 16.35 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 17.15 17.13 16.86 16.58 16.17





