Global Oncology Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is projected to grow from USD 9.87 billion in 2022 to USD 22.48 billion at a CAGR value of 12.4% from 2022 to 2027.



The escalating investment in the development of novel targeted cancer treatments, the growing availability of oncology ADC in the market, the growing prevalence of cancer, and the growing geriatric population are the major drivers of the oncology antibody-drug conjugates market.





Key Market Insights

As per the indication outlook, the leukemia segment is expected to be the largest segment in the oncology antibody drug conjugates market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the indication outlook, the breast cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the oncology antibody drug conjugates market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global market from 2022 to 2027

Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Byondis, RemeGen, ImmunoGen, Seagen, Rakuten Medical, BioAtla, Bicycle Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Genmab, Helix BioPharma, CytomX, and Innate Pharma, among others, are some of the key players in the oncology antibody drug conjugates market





Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

NSCLC

Colorectal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Leukemia

Gastric Cancer

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





