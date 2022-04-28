Global Oncology Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size

Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Byondis, RemeGen, ImmunoGen, Seagen, Rakuten Medical, BioAtla, Bicycle Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Genmab, Helix BioPharma, CytomX, and Innate Pharma, among others, are some of the key players in the oncology antibody drug conjugates market.

Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is projected to grow from USD 9.87 billion in 2022 to USD 22.48 billion at a CAGR value of 12.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The escalating investment in the development of novel targeted cancer treatments, the growing availability of oncology ADC in the market, the growing prevalence of cancer, and the growing geriatric population are the major drivers of the oncology antibody-drug conjugates market.


Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Oncology Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the indication outlook, the leukemia segment is expected to be the largest segment in the oncology antibody drug conjugates market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the indication outlook, the breast cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the oncology antibody drug conjugates market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global market from 2022 to 2027
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/oncology-antibody-drug-conjugates-market-3781


Indication Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Breast Cancer
  • Ovarian Cancer
  • Cervical Cancer
  • NSCLC
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Pancreatic Cancer
  • Hodgkin Lymphoma
  • Leukemia
  • Gastric Cancer
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

