Trustone Financial Donates $9,000 to Aiding Ukraine

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone employees, along with the TruStone Financial Foundation, donated $9,000 to Aiding Ukraine, a nonprofit formed to support the Ukraine community during an important time of need.



“Our history with the Ukrainian community goes back 11 years when we merged with the Ukrainian Credit Union,” says Steve Steen, Chief Retail Officer. “The Ukrainian community is very close to our hearts as demonstrated by the generous contributions of our employees and the TruStone Financial Foundation.”

Miriam Ackerman, co-founder of NetGiver for nonprofits, coordinated efforts to benefit the Aiding Ukraine program -- raising funds for appropriate, established humanitarian programs in the Ukraine. Miriam Ackerman, along with Dr. Robert Kramarczuk, a business leader in the Ukrainian community, expressed their gratitude in receiving this donation. Kramarczuk says, “We are very thankful for the kindness of Trustone. Thank you again for your support at this moment of crisis in Ukraine.”

About Aiding Ukraine

An initiative of the MN 501(c)(3) CASES Institute, Aiding Ukraine is working intimately with “Charitable Foundation” to address the urgent needs of the people they serve. This long-standing friendship provides a unique opportunity for constant communication and an ability to immediately and directly address the changing needs in Ukraine. With millions of people displaced, the need only continues to grow. Visit AidingUkraine.org to learn more.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of more than $4 billion as of March 31, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

