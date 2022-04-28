SellMyTimeshareNow.com Beats Pre-Pandemic Activity, Continues Growth as World’s Largest and Most Active Timeshare Marketplace

Orlando, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com (“SMTN” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports another quarter of increased offers and activity for its resale and rental platform, continuing last year’s record-breaking momentum. In Q1 2022, the Company drove more than 1.1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in nearly 15,000 offers—totaling more than $80 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com.

The Company has reported consistent levels of above-average buyer activity since Q1 2021 and has maintained its position as the leading resale and rental platform in the industry, delivering at least 11,000 offers and more than $60 million in offer value each quarter for five consecutive quarters—the longest such streak in the company’s nearly 20-year history. SMTN has driven more than $5 billion in offers since it was founded in 2003. The Company’s web traffic and offer values are more than four times higher than competitors’ published data, which further solidifies SMTN as the leader in the timeshare secondary market.

“We’re highly focused on providing our clients with a platform that delivers results,” said Bryan Rand, president of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “No one drives the levels of buyer and renter traffic and offers that we do, and we have the data that makes that very clear.”

Year-over-year, the number of offers to buy or rent timeshares increased nearly 45 percent, driving offer values up by more than 33 percent. More importantly, these metrics also rose compared to pre-pandemic Q1 2019, with the number of buyer offers increasing by more than 11 percent and offer values increasing by more than 16 percent. This activity has been driven by consistently high levels of new buyer inquiries and an increase in rental activity, along with significant investment in targeted marketing efforts.

“The investments and enhancements we’ve made over the past two years are driving real results,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “We are consistently outperforming pre-pandemic levels for buyer offers and are seeing renter activity climb significantly. We aren’t afraid to invest heavily in acquiring qualified buyer traffic that leads to action for timeshare owners on our platform, and that’s what sets us apart.”

SMTN remains committed to enhancing its technology, products, services, and marketing efforts, and continues to add new staff across all departments to help maintain this forward progress and further support the brand’s growth. With five consecutive quarters of elevated activity, the company’s efforts have clearly proven effective in not only driving buyers and renters to its platform, but also in converting that traffic to real offers.

In addition to offering consumers the world’s largest and most active marketplace for timeshare resale and rental, SellMyTimeshareNow.com provides the industry’s most comprehensive transaction support and the secondary market’s only true one-click resort week rental engine. SMTN also works directly with an affiliated brokerage and closing company to provide a consistent, high-quality experience for anyone looking to buy or sell timeshare on the resale market.

