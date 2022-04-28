CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL MAKES HISTORY BY SURPASSING $300 MILLION FOR RARE CANCER RESEARCH

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, made history by surpassing $300 million in total funds raised through its signature stationary-cycling events. Since 2007, more than 1 million participants worldwide, including patients, caregivers, survivors, as well as Memorial Sloan Kettering clinicians, researchers, staff and trustees have taken part in events to raise money for rare cancer research at MSK. This new milestone highlights the unwavering determination of every rider, donor, and supporter, along with the tremendous collaborative effort between the entire Cycle for Survival community.

The $300 million raised by the Cycle for Survival community has equipped hundreds of MSK physicians, scientists, and researchers to pursue bold ideas and transform how cancer is diagnosed and treated. Funding from Cycle for Survival has directly supported numerous MSK innovations, including:

MSK-IMPACT®, a diagnostic tool that can detect mutations and other critical changes in the genes of rare cancers

Theranostics, a form of rare cancer treatment that harnesses the power of unique radioactive compounds to deliver therapeutics at the point of diagnosis

Immunotherapy, which uses the immune system to attack cancer cells, in much of the same way that it attacks bacteria or viruses

“Two of the most important advancements that have basically kept me alive in the past year were funded entirely by Cycle for Survival,” said David Ingerman, an MSK patient and Cycle for Survival participant. All of the money raised by Cycle for Survival is allocated within six months following the close of fundraising. The funds go directly to MSK for research and clinical trials for rare cancers, which affect about half of all people with cancer and include all pediatric cancers as well as thyroid, brain, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, among many others.

“The fierce dedication of the entire Cycle for Survival community is a constant reminder to think outside the box, collaborate, and come up with new insights that offer hope to people with rare cancers,” said Craig B. Thompson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSK.

Equinox has been essential to Cycle for Survival’s success since day one as its founding partner. “From our humble yet powerful beginnings to our explosive growth and surpassing $300 million, this movement is so unique because of each person, team, and dollar working so hard to fight rare cancers,” said Scott Rosen, Executive Advisor to Equinox.

Cycle for Survival was started by Jennifer Goodman Linn, an MSK patient and Equinox member, and her husband, Dave Linn. Sixteen years ago, they gathered a group of friends and family for an indoor-cycling ride in New York City. With just 230 people and 50 bikes, they raised $250,000 for rare cancer research. This year, the high-energy stationary-cycling events are being led by Equinox Group instructors in April and May at 15 outdoor locations across the country. Visit www.cycleforsurvival.org to learn more.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

JOIN THE BATTLE. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $300 million through its signature team stationary-cycling events and virtual event experiences to help fund pioneering rare cancer research at MSK, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100% of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all people with cancer are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement’s founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies, and major scientific initiatives. For research updates and additional information, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, MSK has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs, and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control, and ultimately cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 52 National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country and consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. For more information, visit www.mskcc.org.

About Equinox

IT’S NOT FITNESS. IT’S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers an integrated membership model Equinox+, which fuses the digital and physical Equinox experiences. The dynamic membership builds upon the touted in-club offering and Equinox+, a first-of-its-kind multi-brand digital platform offering premium fitness content across its portfolio of brands. In 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

