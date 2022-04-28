Marel: Investor Meeting on agreement to acquire Wenger

English Icelandic

Marel announced the agreement to acquire a global leader in processing solutions focused on pet food, plant-based proteins, and aqua feed, on Wednesday 27 April 2022.



Please find attached the investor presentation for today’s additional investor meeting at 2pm GMT (4pm CET/3pm BST/9amCDT/10am EDT), where senior management will give an overview of the acquisition, business strategy and growth objectives.

The virtual meeting is webcast live and a recording is available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Join meeting via Zoom

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software, and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In line with its 2017- 2026 growth strategy, Marel has gradually expanded its business model into adjacent industries, where most recently the acquisition of Wenger has added a fourth pillar focused on pet food, plant-based protein and aqua feed. Our united team of over 7,500 employees in over 6 continents delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues in 2021. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019. For further information, please visit marel.com/IR.

Attachment