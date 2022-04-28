USOSM Salutes Dr. Wendell “Wedge” Edgin for 42 years of clinical practice, as he announces his intention to retire

IRVING, Texas, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 42 years of clinical practice, Wendell “Wedge” Edgin, DDS, FICD, FACD, has announced his intention to retire from Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates, effective May 1, 2022. Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), with three locations, treating patients in San Antonio and Boerne, Texas.



“The thing I’ll miss the most is taking care of patients—that’s what’s gotten me out of bed every day, whether I was serving in the military, teaching at the school or practicing at Alamo Maxillofacial. This will be a big change for me and my family, but getting to spend more time together is something we’re looking forward to,” said Dr. Edgin. “During my entire career, I haven’t missed a single day of work due to illness, and I hope that my health continues to hold, because I have a large and growing list of things I’d like to do and see, while I’m able.”

Born and raised as a fifth generation Texan, Dr. Edgin is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and a managing partner of Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates. He is well-known throughout the Texas Hill Country and the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) industry for his dedication, experience and clinical expertise. Dr. Edgin has written and lectured extensively on a wide variety of OMS topics and has held a number of significant roles for prominent professional organizations.

Currently, he is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a member of the USOSM Clinical Governance Board, a life fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and a fellow of the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists. In addition, he is a past president of the San Antonio District Dental Society, the Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

“Wedge is a trusted friend and colleague, and he’s one of the best oral surgeons I know. He’s a mentor to countless OMS students and professionals, and he’s deeply respected and liked by his patients, his colleagues, his staff and the OMS industry as a whole,” said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. “Whenever a great leader retires, it’s a little bittersweet – we’re sad to see him go, but he has had a distinguished career in the Air Force and as an oral surgeon in private practice. It’s time for him to enjoy his family and grandchildren. We wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Dr. Edgin received bachelor’s degrees in zoology and microbiology from Texas Tech University and his DDS from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. After which, he entered the U.S. Air Force and completed his general practice residency at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. He served as a general dentist for six years before his residency training in OMS at Wilford Hall U.S. Air Force Medical Center.

In 2001, Dr. Edgin completed a 21-year military career at the rank of colonel and as the department chair and director of the graduate OMS program at Wilford Hall U.S. Air Force Medical Center. In addition, he was the OMS consultant to the Surgeon General. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal with One Device.

“Through the years, I’ve had the opportunity and the honor to serve my country, my state, my community, and my patients in this wonderful profession of ours. I’m truly grateful, and I couldn’t have done it without my fellow doctors and our wonderful staff, my colleagues and my family. With the highest respect and a most heartfelt thanks, I salute you!”

