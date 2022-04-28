CBT Joins ABB Value Provider Program

Orange, CA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, today announced it will expand its leadership position in IoT and information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) convergence through a partnership with ABB, the leading global technology company in electrification, robotics, automation, and motion. CBT joins the ABB Value Provider Program as part of the System Integrator channel partner network, joining an elite list as the highest level of channel partners.

As a result of the partnership, CBT and ABB’s solutions will push the boundaries of IoT technology, driving customer performance to new levels. CBT will deliver Condition Monitoring solutions on the ABB AbilityTM Genix APM platform, Connected Worker applications using ABB AbilityTM MOM solutions, and a Data as a Service (DaaS) control system with ABB AbilityTM System 800xA® distributed control system (DCS).

These capabilities bolster CBT’s industry-leading portfolio of IoT and IT/OT convergence solutions, including Connected Worker, Worker Health & Safety, Condition Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, Asset Integrity, and Video as a Sensor.

“The partnership between CBT and ABB solidifies the capabilities we can deliver to our Industrial customers,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder CEO, and CTO at CBT. “The technology suite that ABB provides combined with CBT’s expertise as a Domain Expert Integrator in IoT and IT/OT convergence ensures that CBT and ABB together will empower the industrial workforce with real-time data to create safer, smarter operations that maximize efficiency and productivity.”

“CBT's extensive expertise and partner network in the IT space and its expansion into OT applications aligns very well with ABB’s goal of providing transformative IT/OT solutions to our customers. Our solutions will address a wide range of needs as customers progress on their digital journey toward autonomous operations. Together, we will help customers attain improved competitiveness, operational efficiency, greater productivity, and achieve their sustainability objectives,” said Scott McKay, Division Manager, Americas, ABB Energy Industries.

To learn more about the benefits of IoT and IT/OT convergence solutions offered by CBT and ABB, customers can schedule a Quickstart ideation session with CBT or reach out directly to the team at cbtinfo@cbtechinc.com .

About ABB:

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries. We serve our customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including our #1 distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. As the global #2 in the market, we build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team, and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping our customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations. go.abb/processautomation

About CBT:

CBT is an unparalleled design-thinking and integration-engineering company. It utilizes unique expertise to bridge the gap between OT and IT and accelerate smart operations in manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, and healthcare. CBT’s solutions are powered by next-generation innovations from an industry-leading partner ecosystem, led by ABB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, PTC, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, Nokia, GuardHat, RealWear, and many more. As a first mover and Domain Expert Integrator, CBT has a proven track record of taking customers from ideas to execution in production environments. Its solutions go beyond the data center to deliver business transformation across the enterprise.

For more information, visit the CBT website , blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter pages.

Attachment