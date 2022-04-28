ScottMadden to Release Energy Industry Update: “Under Pressure”

Atlanta, GA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, will soon release its spring 2022 issue of the ScottMadden Energy Industry Update. For more than a decade, the Energy Industry Update has catalyzed strategic discussion, debate, and decisions. More than 10,000 executive leaders rely on it for the most important trends and thought-provoking insights.

Themed, “Under Pressure,” ScottMadden’s upcoming report will share some of the latest industry trends and address questions related to:

Transmission Interconnection – The queue of power generation projects seeking to connect to the bulk power system continues to grow. How are developers and investors navigating the lengthy timelines from proposed interconnection to final approval as the queue of power generation projects—much of which is wind and solar—looks to connect to the bulk power system?

Decarbonization Portfolios – With net-zero targets now looming less than a decade away, some utilities are engaging in planning exercises that consider technology readiness, cost, and suitability.

Fuel Switching – While the demise of coal-fired generation has been predicted, a recent run-up in natural gas prices has had the unintended consequence of increasing generation by those coal plants. Is this a temporary dislocation or a longer-lived phenomenon as the industry makes its clean energy transition? In addition, what are the impacts of fuel switching as global energy markets continue to add significant amounts of renewables to their resource mix? What may be the unexpected implications for consumers?

“The combination of the rising post-pandemic energy demand, decarbonization, high commodity prices, and geopolitical events has the energy industry ‘under pressure.’ As an industry, we will need to carefully navigate these challenges to make progress toward industry goals,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast , “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Under Pressure,” on Tuesday, June 7, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. EDT to hear our energy experts share their views and field questions related to these topics and more. Ms. Lyons will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here .

