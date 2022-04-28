EnsembleIQ Marketing and Creative Agency, EIQ BrandLab, Wins Seven AVA Digital Awards for Digital Excellence

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIQ BrandLab , the full-service strategic marketing and creative agency operated by EnsembleIQ for the global business-to-business market, today announces it has won seven prestigious AVA Digital Awards for digital excellence.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communications. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

Each of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.



Platinum Awards

Gold Awards

Darren Ursino, Vice President, Brand Engagement, EnsembleIQ added, “EIQ BrandLab aspires to be a true firebrand in business marketing, and we’re honored to work with some of the most forward-thinking companies in retail, healthcare and hospitality. We are very proud to have been recognized by the AVA Digital Awards for our work.”

“The redesigned EnsembleIQ corporate website, created by EIQ BrandLab, has been well received by our audience. We are very pleased to have received this honor from the AVA Digital Awards,” said Joe Territo, Executive Vice President, Content and Communications, EnsembleIQ.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .