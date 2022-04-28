AP Named Official Photographer of All 2022 Clio Award Ceremonies

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clio Awards, the premier international awards competition for the creative business, today announced that The Associated Press (AP) will be the exclusive photographer for all its award ceremonies in 2022, the first round of live ceremonies since 2019.



As the official house photographer for the 62nd Annual Clio Awards Ceremony in New York City on April 28, Clio Music Awards on May 10, the Clio Health Awards in New York City on June 15 and the Clio Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles in November, AP Content Services, a division of AP separate from the newsroom, will supply photographers to cover the events. AP Images, the definitive source for editorial and creative photos, will distribute the images.

“Everyone who knows me knows how truly thrilled I am to be hosting in-person awards ceremonies this year,” said Clio CEO Nicole Purcell. “The Clios thrive on making connections and building a community that celebrates creative thinkers, and it’s so good to be able to sign out of Zoom and sit down at a table with the makers of the world’s best advertising again after so much time apart.”

“AP Content Services is pleased to continue our relationship with The Clio Awards to deliver best-in-class photography of their awards ceremonies,” said Lloyd Pawlak, AP global director for commercial and digital sales. “We are excited to add photos from Clio’s key events to the expansive AP Images platform.”

AP Images provides access to world-changing moments, people and places. With a collection of more than 35 million historical and contemporary images, AP’s photos help media organizations tell the world’s stories. AP licenses photos globally through APImages.com.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. On any given day, more than half the world's population sees news from AP. On the web: ap.org.

About The Clio Awards

Founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising, the Clio Awards today celebrates bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Annually, The Clio Awards brings together leading creative talent for an exclusive and collaborative judging experience to select the entries that will win the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio statues.



Contact

Sheena Bermingham

Executive Director of Communications, Clio

Sheena.Bermingham@ClioAwards.com

908-240-3892



