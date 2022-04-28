PHP Agency Announces Chief Technology Officer Yong Lee

ADDISON, Texas, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced the appointment of new leadership to the executive team.

Yong Lee ("Lee") has been named Chief Technology Officer. He brings over 30 years of technology and financial services experience delivering strategic technical and business solutions that drive growth and align IT strategies with bottom-line goals. His previous roles include management consulting & solution executive at industry-leading IT services companies, startup executive, and CIO & COO at MullinTBG, a Prudential Financial Company.

Lee will report to Patrick Bet-David, CEO and be responsible to lead the operations, maintenance, and future development of the Company's information technology including the Bamboo platform. Bamboo is a proprietary, cloud-based, fully integrated back-office platform which includes an agency management system ("AMS"), agent and client CRM, commission management system, sophisticated sales reporting, and leaderboard system which includes access via mobile applications for Apple iOS devices and Google's (Alphabet) Android devices.

"As PHP continues to grow, it is critical that our IT systems and Bamboo platform also grow to exceed our needs and provide industry-leading capabilities. I am pleased to add Lee to our C-Level team and am confident he is up to the challenge," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO.

"I am humbled to be part of such a talented C-Suite team and a great organization like PHP. This role brings together my passion for technology and financial services," said Lee. "I couldn't have asked for a better fit!"

Lee holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from The University of Toledo and a Master's in Management Information Systems from the West Coast University. He will be based at the Company's headquarters in Addison, TX.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national financial services organization. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, TX.

