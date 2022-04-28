New classes teach real estate agents how to work with home builders

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesUSA Alliance, created by the real estate and home building industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, announces new accredited real estate agent classes for April through June. The popular coursework, taken by more than 4,000 real estate agents, teaches agents how to work with home builders. In addition, Texas agents can earn continuing education credits required to maintain an active state real estate license.



Real estate agents can register for the online new home sales education coursework at the HomesUSAAlliance.com website on its Calendar page (https://homesusaalliance.com/education/course-calendar). Registration now is available for classes set for May 11 and 12 and June 8 and 9, 2022 and is open to agents throughout Texas and nationwide.

All real estate agents who complete the six classes will receive a new home sales certification. The Alliance has already provided thousands of real estate sales professionals with the training they need to better work with home builders.

Hafer, who teaches the coursework he authored, notes the complete coursework includes "Building Your Real Estate Business Through New Home Sales," “Everything You Need to Know About New Home Construction,” “How to Recognize a Green Built New Home,” “How to Successfully Negotiate with a New Home Builder,” “Understanding New Home Builder Contracts and Addendums,” and “New Home Blueprint for Realtors.”

The classes are approved by the Texas Real Estate Commission for continuing education (CE) credits. Real estate agents can earn 11 credits from the six courses during the two-day program, priced affordably at $200 for all classes. Once all six (6) CE courses are completed, agents earn their New Home Sales Certification from HomesUSA Alliance.

“Real estate niches make riches,” said Ben Caballero, America's top new home sales specialist and No. 1 ranked real estate sales professional. "By learning how to work with home builders, agents gain a specialization that can help them boost their business," he added.

Hafer points out that the Texas Real Estate Commission requires agents to take 18 hours of approved Continuing Education credit every two years. “As an agent, you can complete about two-thirds of your two-year requirement in just two days with our courses. But, more importantly, agents gain inside knowledge about working with builders that really can’t get anywhere else,” Hafer added.

About HomesUSA Alliance

The HomesUSA Alliance's mission is to improve builder-agent relationships through better communication. With these classes, Agents benefit greatly from better insight into how home builders work. Founded by real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, the Alliance is their way of giving back to an industry that has enriched their professional and personal lives.

