Brands Expand Use of Creative for Campaign Performance According to VidMob Study

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that clients are leaning into ad creative as a strategic performance driver for their campaigns. Changes from Google and Apple to limit the use of third party data signals have encouraged brands to tap into the most important, yet most under-utilized driver of campaign performance - the creative itself. VidMob has observed an increase in key creative velocity metrics including the number of creatives designed per campaign, the number of advertising platforms needing specifically designed creatives and the number of campaigns using data to inform creative decisions.



In its research, VidMob found a significant increase in the following areas over the past year:

59% increase in the average number of creative outputs per project with an average over 30

156% increase in the average number of platforms connected per brand

361% increase in the number of clients connecting advertising creative to data insights



“Brands are leaning into creative as a performance driver for digital advertising.These numbers demonstrate that brands need more creative assets across more digital platforms, and are recognizing the enormous power of intelligent creative on performance through informing creative development with data," said Jill Gray, EVP Client Solutions at VidMob.

The creative industry has long relied on media performance as a blunt indicator of creative decisions, but as marketers have squeezed maximum performance out of these levers while coming to grips with the impact of signal loss on their targeting capabilities, they are seeing that a sharper understanding of creative data is their next lever in driving marketing performance. In fact, estimates consistently show that optimizing creative could be the single most impactful way to drive marketing performance. By understanding how each creative element in ads connects to performance, brands are able to design creative that is purpose-built for specific platforms to optimize ROI. With Intelligent Creative from VidMob, brands can inform their creative strategy with data, ensuring that they deliver the best possible creative for every impression across platforms.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by the positive momentum we are seeing from our brand clients. The bottom line is that data-informed creative has the power to dramatically impact the ROI of a campaign. Our clients are able to reach key audiences with more relevant, performant ads by increasing their focus on creative,” said Gray.

