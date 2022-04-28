TELUS congratulates the Honourable John P. Manley on Public Policy Forum Testimonial Honour Award

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS proudly congratulates one of the longest-serving members of its Board of Directors, the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., for receiving the Public Policy Forum ’s 2022 Testimonial Honour Award. This Award recognizes Mr. Manley as a Policy Champion for his leadership on such issues as open borders between Canada and the United States.



“On behalf of the TELUS team and our Board of Directors, I extend my congratulations to John on this well-deserved recognition,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As a member of our Board, John has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, thought leadership and integrity, contributing to TELUS’ success over the course of his tenure. This honour from the Public Policy Forum is a reflection of the tremendous dedication John has exemplified throughout his impressive career in respect of improving public policy, whilst bridging the divide between the public and private sector.”

Currently the Chair of TELUS’ Corporate Governance Committee, Mr. Manley has been a member of TELUS’ Board of Directors since 2012. Under his leadership and guidance, TELUS is leading the way in board diversity after it adopted and surpassed its board diversity targets for gender, visible minority and Indigenous representation last year. TELUS is one of only a few Canadian corporations to adopt diversity policies and targets beyond gender, ensuring diverse representation at the highest level of its leadership.

Mr. Manley is currently a Senior Business Advisor with the law firm Bennett Jones LLP and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada from 2010 to 2018. From 2004 to 2009, he served as counsel to McCarthy Tétrault LLP, a national law firm. Prior to that, Mr. Manley had a 16-year career in politics, serving as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister in the portfolios of Industry, Foreign Affairs and Finance. John obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Ottawa and is certified as a Chartered Director by McMaster University. He also holds Honorary Doctorates from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, the University of Toronto, Western University, the University of Windsor and York University. Mr. Manley is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

