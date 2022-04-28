Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Declares Second Quarter Dividend and Announces new Chairman and Lead Director

DUBLIN, Ga., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. This level was in line with the first quarter of 2021’s net income of $5.2 million and below record-level net income of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tangible book value of the company grew to $66.98 on March 31, 2022, from $56.77, or 15.24%, from the March 31, 2021, and from $64.77 or 3.41% from December 31, 2021.

1st Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Returned 1.74% on average assets and 14.87% percent on average tangible common equity
  • Annualized loan growth of 16.76%, or $38.3 million, during the quarter (excluding PPP)
  • Continued strong asset quality, with a net recovery realized in the first 3 months of 2022
  • Annualized core deposit growth of 14.72%, or $38.6 million, during the quarter
  • Appointment of CEO and President, Spence Mullis to serve as Chairman of the Board
  • Appointment of Leonard Blount as Lead Director

“I’m very pleased to report a solid start to 2022. The team followed the record 4th quarter of 2021 with a very solid first quarter in 2022. We generated symmetrical balance sheet growth with organic, non-PPP loans and core deposits each increasing over $38 million during the quarter. These core items significantly outpaced our overall asset growth of $27.6 million, or 2% from year-end 2021. Although confronted with headwinds of the tight labor market and slower mortgage fee revenue, we are poised to offset those with, solid organic loan growth in our Middle and Southeast Georgia markets. We remain optimistic that our team will continue to execute our strategy to generate solid profits the remainder of the year.”

Lower sequential net income was due to 3 key factors including:

  • the recording of income tax expense of $547 thousand during 2022Q1 versus no income tax expense in the 2021Q4 at the company continued its use of tax credits
  • lower overall net interest income, including mortgage fees of $13.6 million during 2022Q1 versus $14.0 million in 2021Q4
  • 5% higher salaries and benefit costs totaling $5.1 million in 2022Q1 versus $4.8 million in 2021Q4

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 16.8% year-over-year to $153 million as of March 31, 2021, and up 3% or $5 million from December 31, 2021. During the quarter, management made the decision to move our entire securities portfolio from available for sale to held to maturity effective January 1, 2022.  This change eliminated the volatility in tangible book value that would occur due to changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in equity as bond yields increased significantly during the quarter and are projected to increase further as the Fed continues raising rates. With the bank’s core liquidity levels and robust contingent funding plans in place, management was able to make this decision to eliminate the “noise” from the numbers on a go-forward basis as it relates to tangible book value, which ended the quarter at $66.98.

On April 20, 2022, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about June 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2022. During said meeting, the board also elected Spence Mullis to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mullis started with the bank 20 years ago and initially served as a community and commercial lender and CFO. He became President in 2005 and CEO in 2006. The board also elected Leonard Blount as Lead Independent Director. Blount became a part of Morris Bank in 2019 when Morris purchased Farmers and Merchants Bank (FMB) in Statesboro, Georgia. Prior to the merger, Blount served 27 years on the FMB board of directors. Since the merger with Morris, Blount has served as a member of the bank’s board of directors, Chair of the Audit Committee and a Bulloch Advisory Board member. He is owner and principal of Blount Property Group, a retail and commercial investment company. He is also a founder of Capstone Benefits Consulting, a firm specializing in employee benefit solutions throughout the Southeast.

“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to have worked with such a great team of bankers at Morris Bank for the past 20 years. We’ve worked hard to grow the bank from less than $150 million in total assets to now over $1.4 billion serving customers throughout Middle and Southeast Georgia,” said Mullis. “I’m honored and humbled beyond measure that our board has entrusted me to serve as Chairman. Furthermore, I’m excited we have a Lead Independent Director that is of the caliber of Leonard Blount. His over 30 years of community banking experience will continue to augment our other great board members’ and team members’ passion to deliver best-in-class products and services to our customers in the years to come, driving great value for our shareholders, team members, and communities.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
         
Consolidating Balance Sheet
March 31, 2022
         
   2022   2021  Change % Change
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
         
Cash and due from banks $143,422,859  $71,164,883  $72,257,976  101.54%
Federal funds sold  15,664,564   115,957,486   (100,292,922) -86.49%
Total cash and cash equivalents  159,087,423   187,122,369   (28,034,946) -14.98%
         
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks  350,000   350,000   -  0.00%
Securities available for sale, at fair value  -   245,200,205   (245,200,205) -100.00%
Securities held to maturity, at cost  267,833,392   12,707,803   255,125,589  2007.63%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost  624,300   899,700   (275,400) (30.61%)
         
Loans, net of unearned income  957,533,245   851,806,225   105,727,020  12.41%
Less-allowance for loan losses  (12,408,458)  (11,400,979)  (1,007,479) 8.84%
Loans, net  945,124,787   840,405,246   104,719,541  12.46%
         
Bank premises and equipment, net  14,837,637   15,278,014   (440,377) -2.88%
ROU assets for operating lease, net  1,158,386   570,961   587,425  102.88%
Goodwill  9,361,704   9,361,770   (66) -0.00%
Intangible assets, net  2,282,410   2,630,331   (347,921) -13.23%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets  5,106,587   265,542   4,841,045  1823.08%
Accrued interest receivable  4,352,997   4,358,189   (5,192) -0.12%
Cash surrender value of life insurance  14,065,097   13,708,665   356,432  2.60%
Other assets  14,505,874   6,882,236   7,623,638  110.77%
Total Assets $1,438,690,594  $1,339,741,031  $98,949,563  7.39%
         
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing $355,354,700  $305,974,839  $49,379,861  16.14%
Interest bearing  896,502,158   870,266,327   26,235,831  3.01%
   1,251,856,858   1,176,241,166   75,615,692  6.43%
         
Other borrowed funds  28,770,730   28,696,127   74,603  0.26%
Lease liability for operating lease  1,158,386   570,961   587,425  102.88%
Accrued interest payable  321,188   413,062   (91,874) -22.24%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  3,316,942   2,613,863   703,079  26.90%
         
Total liabilities  1,285,424,104   1,208,535,179   76,888,925  6.36%
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock  2,165,730   2,150,798   14,932  0.69%
Paid in capital surplus  40,907,274   39,690,242   1,217,032  3.07%
Retained earnings  103,112,378   82,470,411   20,641,967  25.03%
Current year earnings  5,561,414   5,219,266   342,148  6.56%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  3,213,238   3,340,332   (127,094) -3.80%
Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291  (1,693,544)  (1,665,197)  (28,347) 1.70%
Total shareholders' equity  153,266,490   131,205,852   22,060,638  16.81%
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,438,690,594  $1,339,741,031   98,949,563  7.39%
         


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
           
  March 31, December 31,
     March 31,
  2022 2021 Change % Change 2021
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income:          
Interest and fees on loans $12,708,366 $13,222,192 $(513,826) -3.89% $13,183,691
Interest income on securities  1,581,771  1,591,250  (9,479) -0.60%  1,273,895
Income on federal funds sold  4,771  15,365  (10,594) -68.95%  19,057
Income on time deposits held in other banks  66,520  44,472  22,048  49.58%  27,936
Other interest and dividend income  50,708  50,890  (182) -0.36%  21,217
   Total interest and dividend income  14,412,136  14,924,169  (512,033) -3.43%  14,525,796
           
Interest Expense:          
Deposits  462,472  505,251  (42,779) -8.47%  569,068
Interest on other borrowed funds  391,195  389,776  1,419  0.36%  393,271
Interest on federal funds purchased  --  --  --  --   --
   Total interest expense  853,667  895,027  (41,360) -4.62%  962,339
           
Net interest income before provision for loan losses  13,558,469  14,029,142  (470,673) -3.35%  13,563,457
Less-provision for loan losses  375,000  150,000  225,000  150.00%  650,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  13,183,469  13,879,142  (695,673) -5.01%  12,913,457
           
Noninterest Income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  569,074  578,480  (9,406) -1.63%  469,437
Other service charges, commisions and fees  363,780  353,683  10,097  2.85%  375,312
Gain on sales and calls of securities  --  298,025  (298,025) -100.00%  --
Gain on sale of loans  --  37,683  (37,683) -100.00%  --
Increase in CSV of life insurance  87,146  88,787  (1,641) -1.85%  88,222
Other income  41,987  40,686  1,301  3.20%  248,699
   Total noninterest income  1,061,987  1,397,344  (335,357) -24.00%  1,181,670
           
Noninterest Expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  5,066,729  4,826,176  240,553  4.98%  4,318,080
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net  532,932  539,247  (6,315) -1.17%  513,406
Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate  --  --  --  --   4,202
Other expenses  2,851,857  2,820,816  31,041  1.10%  2,486,633
   Total noninterest expense  8,451,518  8,186,239  265,279  3.24%  7,322,321
           
Income Before Income Taxes  5,793,938  7,090,247  (1,296,309) -18.28%  6,772,806
Provision for income taxes  546,734  --  546,734  --   1,553,540
                
Net Income $5,247,204 $7,090,247  (1,843,043) -25.99% $5,219,266
           
           
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $2.64 $3.38  (0.74) -21.89% $2.49
Diluted $2.64 $3.38  (0.74) -21.89% $2.49
           


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
Selected Financial Information
 
     Quarter Ending  
     
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2022   2021   2021 
Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
       
       
Per Share Data      
Basic Earnings per Common Share $2.64  $3.38  $2.49 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  2.64   3.38   2.49 
Dividends per Common Share  0.44   0.38   0.38 
Book Value per Common Share  72.49   70.34   62.48 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  66.98   64.77   56.77 
       
       
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  2,108,037   2,102,359   2,094,978 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  2,114,439   2,107,857   2,099,871 
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)     
Return on Average Assets  1.74%  2.24%  1.81%
Return on Average Equity  14.87%  18.99%  15.25%
Equity/Assets  11.90%  11.85%  11.37%
Yield on Earning Assets  4.18%  4.31%  4.60%
Cost of Funds  0.15%  0.17%  0.25%
Net Interest Margin  4.04%  4.16%  4.37%
Efficiency Ratio  53.50%  51.25%  47.80%
       
Credit Metrics      
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans  1.30%  1.30%  1.34%
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*  1.30%  1.31%  1.43%
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital      
plus Allowance for Loan Losses  8.28%  8.74%  9.20%
       
       
