Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Declares Second Quarter Dividend and Announces new Chairman and Lead Director

DUBLIN, Ga., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.2 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. This level was in line with the first quarter of 2021’s net income of $5.2 million and below record-level net income of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tangible book value of the company grew to $66.98 on March 31, 2022, from $56.77, or 15.24%, from the March 31, 2021, and from $64.77 or 3.41% from December 31, 2021.

1st Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Returned 1.74% on average assets and 14.87% percent on average tangible common equity

Annualized loan growth of 16.76%, or $38.3 million, during the quarter (excluding PPP)

Continued strong asset quality, with a net recovery realized in the first 3 months of 2022

Annualized core deposit growth of 14.72%, or $38.6 million, during the quarter

Appointment of CEO and President, Spence Mullis to serve as Chairman of the Board

Appointment of Leonard Blount as Lead Director

“I’m very pleased to report a solid start to 2022. The team followed the record 4th quarter of 2021 with a very solid first quarter in 2022. We generated symmetrical balance sheet growth with organic, non-PPP loans and core deposits each increasing over $38 million during the quarter. These core items significantly outpaced our overall asset growth of $27.6 million, or 2% from year-end 2021. Although confronted with headwinds of the tight labor market and slower mortgage fee revenue, we are poised to offset those with, solid organic loan growth in our Middle and Southeast Georgia markets. We remain optimistic that our team will continue to execute our strategy to generate solid profits the remainder of the year.”

Lower sequential net income was due to 3 key factors including:

the recording of income tax expense of $547 thousand during 2022Q1 versus no income tax expense in the 2021Q4 at the company continued its use of tax credits

lower overall net interest income, including mortgage fees of $13.6 million during 2022Q1 versus $14.0 million in 2021Q4

5% higher salaries and benefit costs totaling $5.1 million in 2022Q1 versus $4.8 million in 2021Q4



The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 16.8% year-over-year to $153 million as of March 31, 2021, and up 3% or $5 million from December 31, 2021. During the quarter, management made the decision to move our entire securities portfolio from available for sale to held to maturity effective January 1, 2022. This change eliminated the volatility in tangible book value that would occur due to changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in equity as bond yields increased significantly during the quarter and are projected to increase further as the Fed continues raising rates. With the bank’s core liquidity levels and robust contingent funding plans in place, management was able to make this decision to eliminate the “noise” from the numbers on a go-forward basis as it relates to tangible book value, which ended the quarter at $66.98.

On April 20, 2022, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about June 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2022. During said meeting, the board also elected Spence Mullis to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mullis started with the bank 20 years ago and initially served as a community and commercial lender and CFO. He became President in 2005 and CEO in 2006. The board also elected Leonard Blount as Lead Independent Director. Blount became a part of Morris Bank in 2019 when Morris purchased Farmers and Merchants Bank (FMB) in Statesboro, Georgia. Prior to the merger, Blount served 27 years on the FMB board of directors. Since the merger with Morris, Blount has served as a member of the bank’s board of directors, Chair of the Audit Committee and a Bulloch Advisory Board member. He is owner and principal of Blount Property Group, a retail and commercial investment company. He is also a founder of Capstone Benefits Consulting, a firm specializing in employee benefit solutions throughout the Southeast.

“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to have worked with such a great team of bankers at Morris Bank for the past 20 years. We’ve worked hard to grow the bank from less than $150 million in total assets to now over $1.4 billion serving customers throughout Middle and Southeast Georgia,” said Mullis. “I’m honored and humbled beyond measure that our board has entrusted me to serve as Chairman. Furthermore, I’m excited we have a Lead Independent Director that is of the caliber of Leonard Blount. His over 30 years of community banking experience will continue to augment our other great board members’ and team members’ passion to deliver best-in-class products and services to our customers in the years to come, driving great value for our shareholders, team members, and communities.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet March 31, 2022 2022 2021 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 143,422,859 $ 71,164,883 $ 72,257,976 101.54 % Federal funds sold 15,664,564 115,957,486 (100,292,922 ) -86.49 % Total cash and cash equivalents 159,087,423 187,122,369 (28,034,946 ) -14.98 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 350,000 350,000 - 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value - 245,200,205 (245,200,205 ) -100.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 267,833,392 12,707,803 255,125,589 2007.63 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 624,300 899,700 (275,400 ) (30.61 %) Loans, net of unearned income 957,533,245 851,806,225 105,727,020 12.41 % Less-allowance for loan losses (12,408,458 ) (11,400,979 ) (1,007,479 ) 8.84 % Loans, net 945,124,787 840,405,246 104,719,541 12.46 % Bank premises and equipment, net 14,837,637 15,278,014 (440,377 ) -2.88 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,158,386 570,961 587,425 102.88 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,770 (66 ) -0.00 % Intangible assets, net 2,282,410 2,630,331 (347,921 ) -13.23 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 5,106,587 265,542 4,841,045 1823.08 % Accrued interest receivable 4,352,997 4,358,189 (5,192 ) -0.12 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,065,097 13,708,665 356,432 2.60 % Other assets 14,505,874 6,882,236 7,623,638 110.77 % Total Assets $ 1,438,690,594 $ 1,339,741,031 $ 98,949,563 7.39 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 355,354,700 $ 305,974,839 $ 49,379,861 16.14 % Interest bearing 896,502,158 870,266,327 26,235,831 3.01 % 1,251,856,858 1,176,241,166 75,615,692 6.43 % Other borrowed funds 28,770,730 28,696,127 74,603 0.26 % Lease liability for operating lease 1,158,386 570,961 587,425 102.88 % Accrued interest payable 321,188 413,062 (91,874 ) -22.24 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,316,942 2,613,863 703,079 26.90 % Total liabilities 1,285,424,104 1,208,535,179 76,888,925 6.36 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,165,730 2,150,798 14,932 0.69 % Paid in capital surplus 40,907,274 39,690,242 1,217,032 3.07 % Retained earnings 103,112,378 82,470,411 20,641,967 25.03 % Current year earnings 5,561,414 5,219,266 342,148 6.56 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,213,238 3,340,332 (127,094 ) -3.80 % Treasury Stock, at cost 51,291 (1,693,544 ) (1,665,197 ) (28,347 ) 1.70 % Total shareholders' equity 153,266,490 131,205,852 22,060,638 16.81 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,438,690,594 $ 1,339,741,031 98,949,563 7.39 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

March 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,708,366 $ 13,222,192 $ (513,826 ) -3.89 % $ 13,183,691 Interest income on securities 1,581,771 1,591,250 (9,479 ) -0.60 % 1,273,895 Income on federal funds sold 4,771 15,365 (10,594 ) -68.95 % 19,057 Income on time deposits held in other banks 66,520 44,472 22,048 49.58 % 27,936 Other interest and dividend income 50,708 50,890 (182 ) -0.36 % 21,217 Total interest and dividend income 14,412,136 14,924,169 (512,033 ) -3.43 % 14,525,796 Interest Expense: Deposits 462,472 505,251 (42,779 ) -8.47 % 569,068 Interest on other borrowed funds 391,195 389,776 1,419 0.36 % 393,271 Interest on federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 853,667 895,027 (41,360 ) -4.62 % 962,339 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,558,469 14,029,142 (470,673 ) -3.35 % 13,563,457 Less-provision for loan losses 375,000 150,000 225,000 150.00 % 650,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,183,469 13,879,142 (695,673 ) -5.01 % 12,913,457 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 569,074 578,480 (9,406 ) -1.63 % 469,437 Other service charges, commisions and fees 363,780 353,683 10,097 2.85 % 375,312 Gain on sales and calls of securities -- 298,025 (298,025 ) -100.00 % -- Gain on sale of loans -- 37,683 (37,683 ) -100.00 % -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 87,146 88,787 (1,641 ) -1.85 % 88,222 Other income 41,987 40,686 1,301 3.20 % 248,699 Total noninterest income 1,061,987 1,397,344 (335,357 ) -24.00 % 1,181,670 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,066,729 4,826,176 240,553 4.98 % 4,318,080 Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 532,932 539,247 (6,315 ) -1.17 % 513,406 Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate -- -- -- -- 4,202 Other expenses 2,851,857 2,820,816 31,041 1.10 % 2,486,633 Total noninterest expense 8,451,518 8,186,239 265,279 3.24 % 7,322,321 Income Before Income Taxes 5,793,938 7,090,247 (1,296,309 ) -18.28 % 6,772,806 Provision for income taxes 546,734 -- 546,734 -- 1,553,540 Net Income $ 5,247,204 $ 7,090,247 (1,843,043 ) -25.99 % $ 5,219,266 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.64 $ 3.38 (0.74 ) -21.89 % $ 2.49 Diluted $ 2.64 $ 3.38 (0.74 ) -21.89 % $ 2.49



