The Victory Bank promotes Michael J. Senico to Senior Vice President

LIMERICK, Pa., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Senico to Senior Vice President. Senico started with the Bank in 2017 and is responsible for structuring commercial loan requests while providing excellent service to our clients.



Senico has over 23 years of experience in commercial banking and mortgage lending. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Century University, an Associate’s degree in Applied Science for Accounting from Montgomery County Community College, and a Banking Diploma from the American Institute of Banking (AIB).

Senico stated, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to grow professionally with a wonderful organization.”

“Mike is a great asset to our company. He brings a wealth of experience in the banking industry, which benefits his clients and the Bank. His promotion is well deserved. I am confident he will continue to serve his clients in the best manner possible,” stated Chief Lending Officer Alex Kroll.

Senico resides in Limerick with his wife and daughter. He enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. He serves on the Board of the Zachary Wallace Fund and The Victory Bank Foundation.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that offers high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website at VictoryBank.com .

