DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP APPOINTS LINDA A. SANCHEZ TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest-growing companies in the executive search industry, has announced that Linda A. Sanchez has joined the company in the newly created position of Chief People Officer. Sanchez, brings over 25 years of experience to the role, having been a human resources leader through mergers, acquisitions and integrations at global companies.

In this newly created position, Sanchez will have responsibility for all aspects of the Human Resources function including strategy, learning and development, organizational effectiveness and colleague support and engagement. She will work in partnership with the firm’s SVP, Talent, Diversity & Equity, Maureen Alphonse-Charles, who will also continue in her role as a Managing Director. Underscoring the company’s priority and focus on people and culture, both Sanchez and Alphonse-Charles will report directly to Aileen K. Alexander, Diversified Search Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Our exceptional people and mission-driven culture are a hallmark of Diversified Search Group’s success, and we are fortunate to have Linda joining us in this new role, which we’ve created to support our accelerated growth and momentum in recent years,” said Aileen K. Alexander, Diversified Search Group’s CEO. “Linda’s experience with cultural transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and commitment to purpose and impact, will help us to further strengthen our focus on being a dynamic and inclusive employer of choice,” continued Alexander.

Sanchez joins Diversified Search Group from Bryn Mawr Trust (now part of WSFS Bank), where she served as Executive VP and Chief Human Resources Officer. There she reorganized the human resources function to enhance employee experience and led several successful initiatives to increase employee engagement and performance. Sanchez brings significant experience in human resources with leading roles at Berkadia Commercial Mortgage and its predecessor companies, a global integrated commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and commercial real estate finance firm.

“Diversified Search Group’s notable reputation for innovation, financial performance and social impact in the industry inspires me, and I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the team to support their work, and help propel the organization forward," said Sanchez.

Sanchez has served on many non-profit boards including Baker Industries, the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, and the Montgomery County Community College Foundation, and is on the Global Advisory Board of the CFO/CHRO Alliance. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, Diversified Search Group is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach, and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.