Release of the annual financial report as of December 31, 2021

The company announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2021.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the company's website corporate.virbac.com, in the "investors" section.

