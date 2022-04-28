IFIC Welcomes New Member – Temenos Canada Inc.

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Temenos Canada Inc. has joined the organization as an affiliate member.



“We are pleased to welcome Temenos Canada Inc. to IFIC,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “As a leading technology provider to the financial services industry, we look forward to the unique insights that the firm will bring to industry discussions.”

Founded in 1993, Temenos is a banking software solutions company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. With more than 62 offices in 39 countries, Temenos provides services to over 3,000 banks across the world.

For more information on Temenos, please visit www.temenos.com.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

