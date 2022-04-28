IFIC Welcomes New Member – Evermore Capital Inc.

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Evermore Capital has joined the organization as a member.

“On behalf of IFIC’s Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Evermore Capital Inc. as a new member,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO. “With its expertise in ETF management, we look forward to the specialized knowledge the firm will bring to industry matters.”

Founded in 2021, Evermore Capital Inc. is an investment management organization focused on ETF management, providing Canadians with low-cost, accessible, and goal-based retirement investment solutions. The firm also created and issued the first target-date ETFs in Canada, the Evermore Retirement ETFs.

“We are really excited to be joining IFIC and are looking forward to working with other industry professionals to strengthen and improve the ETF ecosystem for all stakeholders,” said Myron Genyk, CEO and Co-Founder, Evermore Capital Inc.

For more information on Evermore Capital Inc., please visit www.evermore.ca.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

