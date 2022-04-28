BlueOne Card Inc. Announces Delivery of the First 30,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards to the Agency Tribal Nations Federal Land Management of Mendocino Indian Reservation

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueOne Card, Inc. (“BlueOne Card”, “Company”) (OTC OTCQB: BCRD), is pleased to announce they have completed the delivery of 30,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards to the Agency Tribal Nations Federal Land Management of Mendocino Indian Reservation. This fulfillment represents the first batch of cards delivered to the Mendocino Indian Reservation. The total order, which was announced in March was for 100,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards and is valued at $2,000,000.00. Originally, Agency Tribal Nations had stated an intent to purchase an additional 200,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards raising their total to 300,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards. They have since indicated the possibility of significantly increasing their order to one million BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards. Doing so would not only generate considerable recurring revenues for the Company, but would also provide important financial solutions to many unbanked and underbanked people that are not able to utilize traditional banking methods.

Each new BlueOne Prepaid MasterCard generates an average of $20.00 per month in regular recurring revenues. As such, the initial 30,000 card delivery represents anticipated revenues of $7,200,000 in the first twelve months. Upon fulfillment of the complete 100,000 card order, anticipated projected twelve-month revenues will increase to $24,000,000 from recurring monthly revenues over the first year. First year revenues for 300,000 BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards are projected to be $72,000,000.

The BlueOne Card is a Prepaid MasterCard issued by Axiom Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard. In addition to the benefits of a Prepaid MasterCard, every BlueOne Card offers the cardholder a virtual checking account with an account number and a routing number without the need for a social security number. Once registered, BlueOne Cardholders can transfer and receive funds, deposit paychecks, facilitate direct deposit, utilize bill pay services, access ATMs, reload their cards and much more. The BlueOne Card is accepted by over 30 million merchants and at over 1 million ATM machines worldwide, or wherever MasterCard is accepted.

“We are very excited to have completed this delivery. It has taken us many years of hard work to lay the groundwork to get this point. As a result, we are now poised to begin to reap the rewards of our efforts and to soon realize significant growth,” said James Koh, Chairman of BlueOne Card Inc. “The more unbanked and underbanked people we can serve, the more we will succeed as a Company. Any success we will achieve as a Company is directly tied to the number of people we can provide the essential financial services offered by our BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards.”

About BlueOne Card Inc.

BlueOne Card, Inc., provides payout solutions and Prepaid MasterCards to consumers in the United States and Internationally. BlueOne Card, Inc. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company focused on helping unbanked workers solve their payment and money transfer needs. The BlueOne Master card is a secure card possessing quality features such as lock and unlock card access, and the dynamic CVV technology. BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards have zero liability, and are FDIC insured, thus making it reliable and safer than cash. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada in 2007.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

info@blueonecard.com

Contact: 800-210-9755

www.BlueOneCard.com