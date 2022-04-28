IFIC Welcomes New Member – Morgan Meighen & Associates

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited has joined the organization as a member.



“IFIC’s Board of Directors welcomes Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited as a new member,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “With an extensive history in managing client assets across a range of products, we look forward to the firm’s future contributions.”

Founded in 1955, Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited is an investment management firm with over $2 billion in assets under management for private clients, institutional investors, and closed-end fund investors.

For more information on Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, please visit www.mmainvestments.com.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

