Result of AGM

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

28 April 2022

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (28 April 2022) were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 3,692,621 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03% of the issued share capital as at 28 April 2022.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution Votes For % of votes cast Votes Against % of votes cast Total votes cast as % of Voting Share Capital Votes Withheld* 1 3,487,177 94.44 0 0.00 0.03 0 2 3,487,177 94.44 0 0.00 0.03 0 3 3,295,662 89.77 163,516 4.45 0.02 21,505 4 3,342,138 91.54 56,461 1.55 0.02 41,717 5 3,385,134 92.83 41,140 1.13 0.02 46,172 6 3,339,666 91.16 111,958 3.06 0.02 29,059 7 3,371,914 91.31 7,304 0.20 0.03 0 8 3,375,647 91.63 82,842 2.25 0.03 8,807 9 3,445,575 93.31 21,721 0.59 0.03 0 10 3,348,869 93.78 0 0.00 0.02 121,539 11 3,470,408 93.78 0 0.00 0.03 0

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 28 April was 147,113,423. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will

be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Emma Ryan

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803