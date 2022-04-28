Bell and Howell’s Remote360 Program Wins the Service Excellence Award from ISSIP

DURHAM, N.C., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell, one of the largest field service organizations in North America, was recently recognized by ISSIP in its 2022 Excellence in Service Innovation and Distinguished Recognition Awards. The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) is a professional organization that is focused on elevating service innovators and celebrating those companies with innovations that have positively impacted individuals and institutions. Bell and Howell was recognized internationally and awarded the Service Excellence Award for their Remote360 solution that empowers businesses to streamline operations and solves the challenges they face in today's ever-demanding environment.



Bell and Howell’s Remote360 solution is a comprehensive collection of remote monitoring, diagnostics, and repair services that is powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) to remotely monitor and maintain customer equipment to maximize availability. The solution combines advanced data analytics with cloud technologies and the power of visualization to transmit machine data into insights that help the decision-making process for customers and Bell and Howell’s field service technicians.

The patent-pending innovation in Remote360 is unique in the way it extracts machine data, transmits it to the cloud, and processes and builds algorithmic models. For grocery retailers, Remote360 is ensuring that refrigerated grocery lockers maintain temperature compliance and remain operational, 24/7. For businesses with industrial or warehouse equipment, it’s providing the real-time data that helps maximize productivity, saving the company money and allowing them to realize more value from their systems. The diagnostics and error reporting tools simultaneously help technicians troubleshoot, control, and repair equipment before major failures occur.

Remote360 is a key competitive differentiator for Bell and Howell, with both intrinsic and extrinsic value propositions, according to Haroon Abbu, VP of Digital, Data, and Analytics at Bell and Howell. “The solution has empowered our field technicians to exchange information and act in real-time to enhance Bell and Howell’s operations, and more importantly, those of our customers. Remote360 is integrated with our field service ticketing system that automates service calls from the machine in real-time, enabling us to solve issues remotely. If an onsite visit is required, the higher-value contextual information gives us a first-time fix rate of 96%.”

When it comes to evaluating and awarding organizations, the ISSIP’s Awards Committee goes through a rigorous process, scoring each company on “uniqueness, creativity, technical merit, and value generation.” The winners are those that demonstrate “exceptionally clear outcomes across the multiple dimensions of innovation: technology, people, and value co-creation.” Bell and Howell’s Remote360 solution was recognized with the Service Excellence Award, ranking as the most innovative in its category.

Remote360 has not only improved equipment monitoring and serviceability but has also co-created value by decreasing other associated service costs and reducing environmental impacts. From significant customer savings to faster response and repair times, Bell and Howell will continue innovating Remote360 by leveraging new technologies as it fully commits itself to providing exceptional value to organizations everywhere. Learn more about Remote360, here.

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of outsourced service offerings, as well as comprehensive solutions in production mail manufacturing and its new BH QuickCollect™ Solutions for automated order pickup. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has a nationwide network of skilled field technicians, 24/7 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.

