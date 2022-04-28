Alkame Holdings, Inc. Retains PCAOB Auditor Fruci & Associates to Complete 2020 and 2021 Audits

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (Pink Sheets: ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has retained Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Certified firm, Fruci & Associates II PLLC, (www.fruci.com) to complete an audit of the company’s financial statements for the two-years ended December 31, 2020, and 2021.



“Upon completion of our two-year audit, the company intends to file an application to become listed on the OTCQB and intends to eventually become a fully reporting company,” stated Robert Eakle Alkame Holdings, Inc.

About Fruci & Associates II PLLC

Fruci & Associates II PLLC is based in Spokane Washington and is registered as a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Certified firm and is experienced in conducting audits of public companies.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

