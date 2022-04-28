Prominent Land Use Attorneys Join Forces to Launch Boutique Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Rand, Elisa Paster, and Todd Nelson, three prominent California land use attorneys, are launching a new law firm based in Los Angeles. The firm Rand Paster & Nelson LLP will focus on land use matters, obtaining entitlements for complex real estate development projects, and advising private and public sector clients in all aspects of development and permitting.



The new firm brings an incredible collective background with decades of combined experience, including ground-breaking land use matters and cutting-edge real estate-related litigation. As land use issues continue to evolve and become more complex, Rand Paster & Nelson attorneys help clients find creative solutions.

“We are thrilled to bring together these top-notch land use attorneys and planners. Each brings years of experience in getting deals done and broad practice skills to our team that complement our unwavering commitment to providing our clients the highest quality representation,” said Elisa Paster, Managing Partner. “Our emphasis on excellence and innovation enables us to provide our clients with insider, expert knowledge and insights while helping them navigate through the most challenging legal and governmental hurdles.”

Dave Rand specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters. His expertise includes various aspects of the planning and entitlement process and navigating residential, industrial and commercial clients through the often difficult and cumbersome local land use approval and California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) compliance process.

Elisa Paster is a committed advocate for her clients, assisting them with development and environmental approvals, planning and placemaking. Her experience as an urban planner for a municipal agency and as the Chair of a local planning commission provides her with a unique perspective and positive relationships with agency staff that benefits clients.

Todd Nelson has extensive experience in representing developers in the land use and environmental review process in jurisdictions throughout Southern California. Trained as an urban planner, he brings unique insight to the current regulatory environment of planning and land use.

Media Contact:

Elisa Paster, Managing Partner

elisa@rpnllp.com or (213) 557-7223