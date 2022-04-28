Kandou Opens Taiwan Office

LAUSANNE, Switzerland , April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, today opened its first office in Taipei, Taiwan.



The new Kandou facility will strengthen Kandou’s global footprint with the office accommodating sales, field and corporate applications alongside testing, debug and quality assurance lab capabilities.



Kandou intends to expand its operations in Taiwan and AsiaPac as new opportunities develop. “It’s important for us to have a consistent presence in Taiwan,” says William Chen, Kandou’s Taiwan country manager. “Several of our customers and key partners are in Taiwan including our wafer fabrication, packaging and test partners who will work closely with our Taiwan team.”



The Kandou Taiwan address and telephone number:

2F, No.297, Sec. 2, Tiding Blvd., NeiHu District

Taipei City, 114064, Taiwan

+886 2 26595082

About Kandou



Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.



Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.